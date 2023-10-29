Alan Wake 2 vs Resident Evil 4: Which is a better survival-horror experience?

Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to 2010's acclaimed game about a horror writer trapped in a nightmare inspired by his own work. The title blends elements of action, adventure, and puzzle-solving with an immersive narrative and cinematic aesthetic. In addition, its story features new characters, scenarios, and enemies while maintaining the essence of the original.

Another horror game that has been highly praised by critics and gamers is Resident Evil 4. This entry was a radical change in Capcom's saga, introducing new mechanics and storylines.

But which of the two offers the better survival horror experience?

Alan Wake 2 vs. Resident Evil 4 comparison

The survival horror genre is one of the most popular and successful in video games. From its beginnings with titles like Alone in the Dark or Silent Hill to more recent sagas like Outlast or The Evil Within, horror games are renowned for creating oppressive atmospheres, memorable characters, and tense situations. However, two horror games stand out for their quality, influence, and innovation: Alan Wake 2 and Resident Evil 4.

Let's take a look at some of the key aspects below.

Game mechanics

Alan Wake 2 builds on its predecessor's combat system of using light to weaken enemies before shooting them. It introduces new sources of light that can be used for offense and defense. In addition, the game incorporates elements of exploration and puzzle-solving, forcing players to use logic and ingenuity to progress.

Resident Evil 4 features a free aiming system that features shooting at any part of the enemy's body. The game also has a limited inventory system that mandates resource management and weapon selection. In addition, there are sequences with a lot of action.

In this aspect, Alan Wake 2 offers better horror mechanics, maintaining tension most of the time. On the other hand, Resident Evil 4 focuses more on action scenes.

Atmosphere

The atmosphere of a video game is crucial for the survival horror genre. Alan Wake 2 is immersive and oppressive, thanks to its excellent graphics and sound. The game uses Unreal Engine 5, which allows it to create detailed and realistic scenarios with impressive light and shadow effects. It also features an original soundtrack composed by Petri Alanko, which perfectly accompanies the emotions and key moments.

Resident Evil 4 creates a tense and varied atmosphere thanks to its art design and voice acting. The game uses a visual style that mixes realism with surrealism, creating settings that range from a rural village and a medieval castle to a military island. It also uses multilingual voice acting, which highlights the character's personality and charisma.

In this aspect, the world that Resident Evil builds is far superior to that of Alan Wake. Most of the scenarios are capable of instilling fear, further fuelled by the abrupt emergence of zombies.

Jumpscares

Alan Wake 2 uses psychological terror based on anticipation and uncertainty. The game plays with your mind, instilling doubts about your vision and hearing. It also uses environmental scares based on changes in light and sound. The game makes us feel constantly watched and threatened by the shadows lurking around us.

On the other hand, Resident Evil 4 uses physical frights based on action and reaction. The game surprises you with sudden and violent attacks from enemies, eliciting quick reactions. It also uses visceral scares based on gore and mutilation. RE4 employs bloody and grotesque scenes to evoke repulsion and disgust.

Regarding this analysis, Alan Wake is far superior. Going beyond simple and unexpected tactics, it incorporates psychological fear that transcends the screen.

Story

Alan Wake 2 has a complex and deep story inspired by the works of authors such as Stephen King or H.P. Lovecraft. The game presents us with a plot full of mysteries, twists, and cultural references that underscore reality, fiction, and creativity. Alan Wake 2 renders players curious and interested in its story.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil 4 has a simple and straightforward story inspired by action and horror movies. It chronicles Leon S. Kennedy's mission to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States. The game utilizes action, humor, and clichés to accentuate its story.

Although the story of Resident Evil 4 fulfills its goal, this point is won by Remedy Entertainment's latest entry. The latter's complex plot brings many edges to the characters and relies on various mechanics to provoke fear.

Final thoughts

As prefaced in the beginning, Alan Wake 2 and Resident Evil 4 are excellent games and offer a different experience.

If you crave survival horror, our recommendation is to play Alan Wake 2 for a more immersive and terrifying experience. Regardless, you will have a great time with two masterpieces of horror.

