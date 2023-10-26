Alan Wake story recap: Things you need to know before playing the sequel

Alan Wake 2 promises to deliver an immersive narrative and an exciting campaign. Building upon the events of its predecessor, the game is set in the Bright Falls region. Remedy Entertainment has explicitly confirmed two separate campaigns, enriching the storytelling by offering insights into future developments and resolving lingering questions from the previous installment.

Furthermore, Alan Wake 2 will intensify the horror elements, with the developers actively striving to create a psychological and atmospheric horror gameplay experience. While the developers have provided insights into the vents and various elements of Alan Wake 2, there are also key considerations to bear in mind before diving into the game.

Here’s everything you need to know before starting Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake, a well-known writer (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The story centers on Alan, a well-known writer, who embarks on a journey to the tranquil mountain town of Bright Falls, Washington, in an effort to overcome his writer's block and rekindle his creative spark. However, things take a sinister turn when Alan and his wife, Alice, check into a cabin by Cauldron Lake.

During their stay, Alan stumbles upon a malevolent supernatural force that not only abducts Alice but also brings to life an unpublished manuscript he had written, causing the events described within it to manifest in the real world. Alan finds himself ensnared within his own nightmarish tale, with the only means of combating the encroaching darkness being the use of light to burn it away.

In the concluding section, players gain deeper insights into how the darkness has manipulated artists, with a specific focus on the poet Thomas Zane. The darkness had devastatingly affected Zane's wife, Barbara Jagger, and now utilizes her as a vessel to exert its influence on the world.

Alan incorporated Zane into his narrative, enlisting the poet's assistance in his battle against the darkness. Collaborating with Zane, the writer comes to the realization that he must rectify the poet's past mistakes, and this revelation shatters his hopes for a desired, blissful conclusion.

Alan also requires the aid of an elderly woman named Cynthia Weaver, who is essentially considered Bright Falls' peculiar elderly resident. For many years, Weaver had been responsible for maintaining the town's lights and safeguarding an object known as The Clicker, as per Zane's instructions. This particular item holds a significant place in Alan's childhood memories.

He employs The Clicker to inflict substantial damage upon the encroaching darkness, ultimately rescuing Alice from an alternate dimension known as The Dark Place.

However, the unfortunate consequence of this heroic act is that Alan finds himself imprisoned within The Dark Place, selflessly sacrificing his own freedom to secure his wife. As a result, players become aware that he is now confined within The Dark Place while his wife is safe.

Alan Wake 2 The Dark Place (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The second installment will feature The Dark Place, where he has been ensnared for a period of 13 years. This eerie realm was previously explored in two DLC episodes for the original game: "The Signal" and "The Writer." Within these narratives, The Dark Place emerges as a malevolent dimension determined to obliterate Alan, constantly manipulating reality to achieve its sinister goals.

Additionally, the DLC introduces Mr. Scratch, Alan's sinister doppelganger, who personifies the writer's most negative aspects — his ego and dark desires. Ultimately, both DLC episodes conclude with him successfully regaining control, yet he remains confined within The Dark Place.

The narrative of Alan Wake 2 will continue from the events of the first game, along with the downloadable content indicating the writer was trapped in the ominous Dark Place. Alan Wake 2's storyline will primarily revolve around its eponymous protagonist's endeavors to break free from this malevolent location.

The game will encompass two distinct playable campaigns: one focusing on the renowned author Alan and the other delving into the perspective of FBI agent Saga Anderson.