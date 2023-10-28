All Alan Wake 2 Words of Power locations

Alan Wake 2 is now available on multiple platforms. The game tells the story of an investigator on the trail of ritualistic murders occurring in the same town where a famous writer disappeared. The title has different mechanics for a better gameplay experience, including collectibles. Among these collectibles are Words of Power, with glyphs that you can find while exploring.

This article lists all the locations where you can find Words of Power in Alan Wake 2.

Where to find Words of Power in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 has methods to scare you (Image via Remedy)

Words of Power have different classes in Alan Wake 2. Listed below are each one:

Words of Fix : Increases health and regeneration.

: Increases health and regeneration. Words of Gun : Increases ammo and weapon effects

: Increases ammo and weapon effects Words of War : Increases weapon damage for revolver, shotgun, or flare gun

: Increases weapon damage for revolver, shotgun, or flare gun Words of Stuff: Reveals all nearby resources/items on the map, increases Alan's inventory space or adds a charge to his flashlight

Reveals all nearby resources/items on the map, increases Alan's inventory space or adds a charge to his flashlight Words of Aid : Increases effects of flares or healing items.

: Increases effects of flares or healing items. Words of Action : Increases damage dealt, lessens damage received, or increases stealth

: Increases damage dealt, lessens damage received, or increases stealth Words of Lamp: Health boost, stun, or increases return charge when using torch

Let's see where you can find these Words of Power.

1) Main Plaza

In Alan Wake 2, only he can find the glyphs (Image via Remedy)

Word of Power #1 (Fix)

Find Casey in an alley. You will see a light arrow pointing to a narrow spot where, if you look closely, you will find the Word of Power.

Word of Power #2 (Fix)

Check the trash area behind the Talk Show Studio.

Word of Power #3 (Action)

East of the square, you will find Draft Street. Once there, shine your flashlight on the railway above you.

Word of Power #4 (Lamp)

Use your Angel Lamp on the pole to the right. The object will disappear, and you will find some stairs leading to the High Line. Continue to the Rest Room, and you will see an arrow to the left. When you exit, you will find the glyph.

Word of Power #5 (Gun)

Find Tim Breaker and go through the door that leads to the other section of this alley. You will see a ladder that you can climb up. Go up and walk in a clockwise direction. Between the air conditioners, you will find another Word of Power.

Word of Power #6 (War)

Look for a police car near the previous glyph. Use your Angel Lamp to alter the environment and eliminate a couple of Taken shadows that will appear. Then, check the inside wall of the building right next to the police car.

2) Subway

In Alan Wake 2, the Words of Power can be anywhere (Image via Remedy)

Word of Power #1 (Gun)

Use your Angel Lamp and go down to the subway of the Caldera Street Station. Next, use your Angel Lamp to change reality, and you will find the glyph.

Word of Power #2 (Aid)

As soon as you use the first save point in the subway, you will find some building materials. Go to them and follow the arrow.

Word of Power #3 (Lamp)

On your journey, a Collapsed Tunnel and two arrows will appear. Use your Angel Lamp to modify the environment, and you will access a room with the Word of Power from Alan Wake 2.

Word of Power #4 (War)

If you see on your screen a scene of the Derailed Train, look around to find another glyph.

Word of Power #5 (Action)

Pass the train wreckage and access a small room with an Echo. Go down the stairs, and you will see three glowing arrows pointing at a wooden board. Break the board and find your reward.

Word of Power #6 (Fix)

Advance to the next area and eliminate the Taken shades. On the wall behind the locker with the "Lost" graffiti, you will find another one of the glyphs.

Word of Power #7 (Lamp)

Reach the Shrine Street station. On the left, in the flooded part, there will be a Word of Power sign.

Word of Power #8 (Gun)

Reach a couple of abandoned trains on Shrine Street. Use the Angel Lamp and find the corresponding glyph.

Word of Power #9 (Action)

Once you get to the End of the Line scene in Alan Wake 2, use the Murder Cult option. This will allow you to see an Echo that unlocks the Summoning Ritual theme. Choose the Summoning Ritual to change reality, and an exit on the right side will be unlocked. The next room has another glyph.

3) Back Alley/Rooftop

There are many Words of Power in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy)

Word of Power #1 (Aid)

Once you've arrived at the Back Alley in Alan Wake 2, check the street to the left of the Oceanview Hotel. On the wall of a building, you will find the Words of Power.

Word of Power #2 (Gun)

On the south side of the rooftop area, glowing arrows pointing to a glyph will appear. Follow them to get it.

Word of Power #3 (Lamp)

In the northern part of the rooftop, there is a door with two triangles pointing down. To the side, you will see the glyph on a water tank.

4) Oceanview Hotel (War)

In Alan Wake 2, the atmosphere is really dark (Image via Remedy)

Word of Power #1 (War)

Get to Room 104 and use the passage that takes you to Room 225. Exit there and head to Room 224. You will see an arrow pointing to a wooden board. Break it and look at the bathroom wall. Your Alan Wake 2 glyph will be there.

Word of Power #2 (Stuff)

On top of the bar counter in the Oceanview Hotel, you will find another glyph in Alan Wake 2. Look carefully because it blends in with the surroundings.

Word of Power #3 (War)

Go to the second floor of the hotel and find the emergency exits. Look through the glass above them to get the reward.

This is the end of our guide to all the locations of Words of Power.