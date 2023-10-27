Beginner tips and tricks to help you survive in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2, a long-lost sequel to its namesake, has finally been released. The narrative is portrayed through the eyes of two main characters: FBI agent Saga Anderson and crime author Alan Wake. The game's tale is mind-blowing as you explore either the remote town of Bright Falls in Washington as Saga or the warped version of New York City as Alan.

Alan Wake 2 is challenging. The studio behind the title, Remedy Entertainment, has stated that, unlike its prior endeavours, this latest release will focus more on the survival-horror genre. As a result, players who are unfamiliar with these types of games may struggle a bit.

This guide will provide them with some pointers on how to begin their adventure in Alan Wake 2's gloomy, eldritch-abomination-filled landscape.

Guide for beginners venturing into the world of Alan Wake 2

1) It is okay to start the game on easy difficulty

This game might be quite difficult for many players (Image via Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 is definitely one of the most difficult horror titles you are going to experience. Different from Remedy's previous games, it can actually feel tough because of the limited resources present throughout the map. There is no shame in starting the game on the easiest difficulty on your first playthrough.

The difficulty of the various puzzles you need to solve will not be affected, though. The only thing the Story Mode difficulty setting will do is that enemies will not do a huge amount of damage to you.

2) Collect various resources and make them count

Band-aids, bullets, etc., are essential resources you need to scavenge (Image via Remedy)

The game relies heavily on resources such as batteries and ammunition. The survival-horror genre gives you less vital items in order to deliver a tough experience. The same can be said with Alan Wake 2.

Search the environment thoroughly and collect as many resources as you can. Spend them with caution, as not having enough healing items or bullets might lead to a difficult position if you find yourself facing a challenging enemy.

3) Use your map often

The map can ease your exploration (Image via Remedy/I.Eat.Games)

The environment of Alan Wake 2 is rather dark, both visually and in terms of writing. While exploring the forests near Bright Falls as Saga, you may get lost. Hence, the map is your key to exploring the landscape because there are no objective markers.

These maps will be available in each section, and are often seen near the entrances to these areas. Find and grab them before entering to avoid getting lost while exploring.

4) Puzzles and their solutions

Stashes provide you with various rewards (Image via Remedy/I.Eat.Games)

Alan Wake 2's setting contains a number of puzzles in the form of Lockboxes or Cultist Stashes. While not mandatory, these can nonetheless offer you extra resources or weapon parts.

Look around these stashes if you're having trouble with these puzzles. Typically, the solutions can be found in the surroundings.

5) Use the light to your advantage

Saga will face many monstrosities while investigating the murders (Image via Remedy)

If you are not careful, the otherworldly adversaries in Alan Wake 2, the Taken, may drag you down into darkness. This is where the game's safe zones come into play. These are light zones where the Taken cannot follow you.

These areas provide you with a haven that will not only refresh your health, but will also protect you from these supernatural monstrosities. Wait in these spots and flee as soon as the Taken stop looking for you. Attacking them, on the other hand, will disable the light.

6) Use your Mind Place if you are stuck

Alan Wake 2 offers a new mechanic to solve puzzles (Image via Remedy/Skill Up)

When you get stuck in the main story, use the subconscious Mind Place. This mechanic allows you to connect the clues you find in the game. As Saga, this basically allows her to join the dots of the mystery she is investigating.

Alan also has his mind place called the Writer's Room. Here, he can join the different scenarios and items he comes across to progress the plot as he tries to make his escape from the Dark Place.

7) Switch between the two protagonists

The two protagonists of Alan Wake 2, Alan and Saga (Image via Remedy/ Skill Up)

Alan Wake 2 presents its story through the perspective of two protagonists: FBI agent and detective Saga Anderson, and crime author and first-game protagonist Alan Wake. After a few chapters, you can freely change between them.

It is strongly advised to rotate between the two as this not only does this keeps the plot interesting, but also allows you to connect the dots between the two campaigns and figure out the broader picture.

8) Aim for weak spots and use your torch

Alan Wake 2's combat will feel similar at times to the first game (Image via Remedy/JackFrags)

To deal with darkness, one might use light. This statement is especially relevant in Alan Wake 2's combat. The game provides you with a flashlight that you can use to illuminate the shadows cast by the evil creatures known as the Dark Presence.

This exposes them and helps you to defeat these monsters. Shoot them in their vulnerable area, which is usually the head. This will allow you to take them down with fewer rounds, allowing you to save your ammo for a critical moment.

9) Do your side quests and exploration

Side quests provide more info in the lore of the game (Image via Remedy)

Beyond the primary story, Alan Wake 2 has a lot of content. They manifest themselves as side quests, and can be found around the game's universe. They provide more information about the title and may provide you with some fantastic rewards as well.

Feel free to go back and investigate the area since there are numerous upgrades for your weaponry and inventory spread across the game's biomes.