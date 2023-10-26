Do you need to play Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2?

Arriving over a decade after the original, Alan Wake 2 is almost here to provide fans with answers they have been craving for so long. The upcoming installment will offer an in-depth look at the titular writer as he tries to navigate a terrifying world. With a brand new generation of gamers set to experience Remedy Entertainment's latest offering, is the original worth revisiting?

This is a valid question, given the original game is 13 years old and might require additional investment from gamers. So, should they check out the first game before diving into Alan Wake 2?

Playing through the first game is recommended to understand the story of Alan Wake 2

Given that Remedy Entertainment's games have always been narrative-heavy, this is a no-brainer. To top it off, Alan Wake 2 is indeed a direct sequel to the first game. For those unaware, 13 in-game years have passed since novelist Alan found himself stuck in the Dark Place — an alternate dimension that brings his writings to life.

Everything that occurred in the previous game will likely have a resounding effect in the sequel in terms of reveals, consequences, and so on. We already know why Alan took the drastic measure of trapping himself within the Dark Place. It was to directly deter the evil presence in that realm from wreaking further havoc in the real world as it influenced humans into summoning them.

While relatively new characters like Saga Anderson have not been influenced before, players will certainly have questions if they jump into the successor right away. Who exactly is Alan Wake, and how did he get into this mess to begin with? Why does the flashlight hurt the creepy shadowy enemies? With the FBC from Control also set to be referenced in Alan Wake 2, Remedy will go all out for fans with this one.

The successor will indubitably delve into further depth about these narrative beats, on top of character arcs, locales, terminology, and more. So those who want to know the ins and outs would do well to play the first game. On that note, it was originally an Xbox 360 exclusive before making arriving on PC. The 2010 original still holds up well today, even from a visual standpoint.

Players also need not worry about accessibility. Alan Wake received a remaster in 2021, enhancing the graphics on top of including modern upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS. Besides PC, it is available on all modern platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch.

So even newcomers have an excellent entry point for playing the game that started it all. With its short playtime of just 10 hours, they just might finish it before the latest entry arrives. Or you can just read our story recap to know the details.

As for the sequel, it arrives on October 27, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive release. Those intrigued about the game should check out the pre-order bonuses before making a purchase.