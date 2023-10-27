Alan Wake 2 storage management guide: How to increase inventory space

Alan Wake 2 has taken the internet by storm, garnering immense attention thanks to its overwhelmingly positive reviews. Streamers and critics alike are showering the game with praise, particularly for its engaging gameplay and the spine-tingling horror elements. This time around, the difficulty level has been cranked up a notch, with the dark entities proving to be even more formidable than in the previous installment.

Consequently, players will find that a strategic, well-thought-out approach is essential rather than a hasty one. The inventory management system in Alan Wake 2 will be pivotal, as players must gather various items to overcome the game's challenges.

With limited storage space at their disposal, they must exercise caution and precision to navigate the perilous terrain of Bright Falls successfully. This article offers useful techniques for expanding the storage capacity in Alan Wake 2.

How to increase the inventory space in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 offers two distinct playable campaigns: one starring Alan Wake and the other featuring Saga Anderson. While their stories are intertwined, their gameplay styles diverge.

To expand storage capacity, Saga Anderson relies on satchels, and some of them will be found in Cult Stashes scattered throughout her campaign. In contrast, Alan Wake has access to just one enhancement, which is acquired through a unique Word of Stuff perk.

Alan Wake

A perk named "Word of Stuff: Magic Pocket." (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

When assuming the role of Alan Wake, there is only one available method to expand his inventory capacity, which is through a perk named "Word of Stuff: Magic Pocket." Unlike Saga, there's no need to actively search for items like satchels in Alan's campaign.

In Chapter 5 of the Initiation segment, proceed to Room 665 within the Oceanview Hotel's ballroom. Illuminate the area above the bar counter with a light source. In doing so, you'll encounter a specific item known as a glyph.

The glyphs in Alan Wake 2 are categorized and serve to enhance your equipment and abilities when playing as Alan. They are referred to as "Word of Power glyphs," with "Word of Stuff" being the rarest among them.

Saga Anderson

Chapter 2: Return (The Heart)

Head to the Cauldron Lake General Store (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

In Chapter 2: Return (The Heart), you should make your way to the Cauldron Lake General Store. You'll revisit this spot in the second chapter of the saga, and it's also where you'll face your initial Taken adversary. To locate this satchel, look in the small room from which the enemy emerged; it's positioned near some office cabinets.

Chapter: After Return 2 (The Heart)

Spot some brambles (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The second satchel can be located in Chapter: After Return 2 (The Heart), specifically in the Cauldron Lade Coast. After successfully completing the initial Overlap encounter, Saga and Casey will come across a familiar individual on the beach.

To find the Cult Stash, simply follow the eastern coastline and spot some brambles, underneath which you can crawl. The stash contains a set of illuminated buttons that require the correct sequence to be pressed. Completing this task will grant you an additional inventory upgrade.

Chapter: After Return 5 (Old Gods)

Chapter: After Return 5 in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

You'll come across an additional inventory enhancement in Chapter: After Return 5 (Old Gods). Ensure that you have the Bolt Cutters in your possession, which can be acquired by successfully completing the Overlap encounter in Bright Falls.

Head back to the main street and use the Bolt Cutters to open the gate that leads to the building marked by a seafood sign. Inside the small shack, you'll discover a Cult Stash with a puzzle related to water levels and ships. The code to unlock it is 6-9-7. Upon solving the puzzle, you'll be rewarded with another inventory upgrade.