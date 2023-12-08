Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 trailer at The Game Awards 2023 still gives no release date

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 The Game Awards 2023 trailer showcased an intense clip of Senua in the game's world but still gave no release date for the title. The release window of 2024 was confirmed by Ninja Theory back at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase in June this year. While the community will be delighted to see a new trailer showcasing the grit and beauty of what awaits in the title, they will have to wait a bit more to learn when the game releases in 2024.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 trailer showcases gameplay and gritty world at TGA

The community has seen very little of the game beyond a couple of trailers and discussions in development regarding the tech (like photogrammetry for Hellblade 2 facial animation) being used in creating the game and how realistic they are striving for it to be. This should be of no surprise to those who have already played the first title and are aware of the gameplay intensity and the graphical splendor.

The Game Awards 2023 Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 trailer begins with the titular character gingerly walking in a grim-looking world. The voices in her head are still harrowingly murmuring. The protagonist goes on a monologue and talks about "a place of fear and fury."

Expand Tweet

The cinematic sequence continues showing different settings of the world before switching to Senua, engaging in brutal combat and nightmarish scenes. The clip ends with the protagonist's iconic submerged look and restating the 2024 release window. The title will also be available on Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 will be released on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S and is being developed on Unreal Engine 5.