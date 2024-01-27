6 best games like Marvel's Spider-Man in 2024

You will find numerous games like Marvel's Spider-Man out there. Developed by Insomniac Games, this title really makes you feel like you are the Spider-Man. That said, a plethora of games offer a similar experience, and one could try those out. These offerings are not completely superhero titles but guarantee a superhero gameplay experience.

Some of the games mentioned below feature excellent combat and a gripping narrative. Although a few of these titles are older, they are still thought to be re-playable in 2024. This article features six of the best games like Marvel's Spider-Man.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Prototype 2 and 5 other best games like Marvel's Spider-Man in 2024

1) Batman Arkham City

You should play Batman Arkham City if you are looking for the best games like Marvel's Spider-Man (Image via Steam)

Batman Arkham City is the kind of superhero game that you'll never get bored of. It is basically a title that can give a neck-to-neck competition to Marvel's Spider-Man.

The best thing about Batman Arkham City is that, after finishing it, you will feel like you are the ruler of the night. And this is when you will become a fan of its developer, Rocksteady. It's worth noting that this company is currently busy in the marketing of its upcoming game, Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League.

Batman Arkham City's combat is super impressive. Those satisfied with the action gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man will agree that in terms of fighting, the Batman series is one step ahead. The jaw-dropping hand-to-hand combat against enemies in this title makes the game highly enjoyable. In short, 2024 gamers who enjoy games like Marvel's Spider-Man should not miss Batman Arkham City.

2) Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

The title introduces Miles as the series' second protagonist (Image via Marvel)

If you're searching for the best games like Marvel's Spider-Man in 2024, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales should be on your list. This installment introduces Miles as the series' second protagonist, allowing players to step into his shoes and combat crime in the bustling streets of New York City.

Throughout your adventure, Peter serves as your mentor, unveiling the true powers and responsibilities that come with being Spider-Man.

For those with a PlayStation 5, the game is a must-play, showcasing remarkable performance on Sony's latest-gen hardware. Moreover, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales stands out as an action-packed, narrative-driven superhero game developed by Insomniac. This makes it a highly recommended and enjoyable experience in 2024.

3) Prototype 2

The gaming community praised its gameplay mechanics (Image via Instant-Gaming.com)

One of the greatest action-adventure games with an open-world premise is Prototype 2. It was released in 2012 for the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Both its plot and the action parts impressed many. Moreover, the gaming community praised its gameplay mechanics.

The title features James Heller, the main character with incredible godlike abilities. He can use these skills to wreak havoc across the map. In fact, this title's gameplay is so enjoyable that you will forget about the Grand Theft Auto games. In short, it's a title not only for the fans of Marvel's Spider-Man but also for the GTA lovers.

One thing is certain: when playing this game, you will spend most of your time using your powers and exploring the environment instead of finishing your primary goals. Your main objective is to stop Alex Mercer, the primary antagonist. Prototype 2 is so intense that it should be in every fan's collection.

4) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is developed by the renowned Avalanche Studios (Image via PlayStation)

If you are a fan of action-adventure titles and looking for games like Marvel's Spider-Man, then Just Cause 4 will surely provide you with an enjoyable experience. The title is developed by the renowned Avalanche Studios and features the protagonist Rico Rodríguez, who is not a normal guy. He has excellent combat skills and the capability to take down multiple enemies at once.

Just Cause 4 showcases a vast and diverse world with different biomes, offering exploration-based objectives that allow players to travel across various regions. In addition to its compelling storyline, the game presents a wide range of vehicles and weapons, which makes it more enjoyable. If you like the combination of an open-world setting and thrilling action, Just Cause 4 is worth checking out.

5) Infamous 2

You will come across challenging missions (Image via Infamous Wiki - Fandom)

Infamous 2 presents an expansive open world that gives you the freedom to use the unique abilities of this game's main character. You will enjoy most of your time roaming the world while playing as Delsin Rowe. The most thrilling aspect of this title is that it allows you to employ parkour techniques, enabling the protagonist to ascend vertical structures such as towering buildings.

As you advance through the main campaign, you will come across challenging yet enjoyable objectives. Upon finishing them, you'll acquire new powers to deploy against your enemies. The game also features choice-based mechanics, where you'll have the opportunity to either save or kill random NPCs.

More often than not, you'll find yourself eliminating these non-playable characters and won't regret doing so because of your immense powers. Overall, it's a game worth trying, especially if you're seeking a superhero-themed gaming experience.

6) God of War Ragnarok

Throughout the storyline, Kratos is accompanied by his son (Image via PlayStation)

God of War Ragnarok is a must-play for those seeking a tale filled with action and challenging boss fights. The game features the concept of Norse Mythology, and the best part about it is the series' main protagonist, Kratos.

He is an Olympian God and a complete package of madness who can destroy the entire Norse Realm with his rage. Throughout the storyline, Kratos is accompanied by his son, Atreus, also known as Loki.

God of War Ragnarok presents a range of challenging objectives, including unique puzzles, dangerous enemies that can kill you with two or three blows, and intense boss battles against Norse Mythology's deities such as Thor, Odin, Heimdall, Fenrir, and others.