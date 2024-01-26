5 Nintendo GameCube games that are worth revisiting in 2024

The Nintendo GameCube is one of the most memorable consoles ever, thanks to its strong library of first- and third-party games. First released in 2001, the iconic purple cube has many fan favorites across genres, several of which have been resurrected for the modern generation, such as Resident Evil 4 and the upcoming Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door. However, many more picks remain exclusive to it.

With retro gaming refusing to fade back into obscurity even today, here are some of the best Nintendo GameCube games to revisit in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are 5 Nintendo GameCube games worth replaying in 2024?

1) Super Smash Bros. Melee

SSB Melee sees an avid fanbase to this day (Image via YouTube/NotANoobGamer)

Super Smash Bros. Melee is still regarded as one of the best fighting games ever made. It continues to have a dedicated fanbase that enjoys duking it out on the 2.5D platform fighter featuring beloved Nintendo mascots. From Mario, Pikachu, and Link to then-newcomers like Marth and Ice Climbers, the roster has been bolstered over its N64 predecessor.

Furthermore, a smoother, faster-paced combat flow ensures Super Smash Bros. Melee is a game that will not be forgotten for many more years to come.

2) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Wind Waker has garnered a hardcore fanbase now (Image via Nintendo)

Initially launching to controversy around its ageless cel-shaded art style, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has now become a GameCube classic in Nintendo's iconic action-adventure series. With it getting a Nintendo Wii U remaster in 2013, fans eagerly await a port for the Nintendo Switch or the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2.

As a young boy named Link, players will traverse a submerged realm to save the protagonist's kidnapped sister and the kingdom from a new rising evil. While much of the dungeon exploration and puzzle-solving elements introduced by its revolutionary prequel, Ocarina of Time, remain, new aspects like sandbox boat traversal enhance exploration and freedom like never before.

3) Super Mario Sunshine

Sunshine is certainly the black sheep of the 3D games in the franchise (Image via Nintendo)

Just like Wind Waker, Super Mario Sunshine was not initially well-received but has become an underrated hit over the years. The 2002 3D platformer tried something new thanks to the superior GameCube hardware. Intriguingly, it is also the only mainline 3D Mario game to not receive a remaster or remake.

Super Mario Sunshine is a tad different from other series entries, largely due to the tropical setting of Isle Delfino and brand-new water jetpack mechanics. After a mysterious doppelganger wreaks chaos with graffiti across the island, Mario must track down the culprit while platforming across unique levels and set pieces.

4) Eternal Darkness Sanity's Requiem

This cult classic deserves a modern revival (Image via YouTube/LongplayArchives)

Nintendo is not known for horror games, so the publisher ended up surprising everyone with the release of Eternal Darkness Sanity's Requiem. This GameCube-exclusive survival horror title introduced many new concepts, from a sanity meter and interesting fourth-wall breaks to an interesting concept and magic system.

As Alexandra Roivas, players must uncover a millennia-old conspiracy featuring occult mysteries and ancient gods in a power struggle. Like in Resident Evil, they will have to solve puzzles and defeat supernatural foes. This Lovecraftian horror experience takes place across different time periods with new protagonists who each find themselves roped into a war bigger than themselves.

5) Viewtiful Joe

This classic also got a sequel in 2004 (Image via Capcom)

While the GameCube may be renowned for Resident Evil 4, many other Capcom games on the platform have made an impact. One beloved example is Viewtiful Joe, a bizarre action platformer game from director Hideki Kamiya of Okami and Bayonetta fame.

As the titular Joe, the protagonist is transported to Movieland after his girlfriend gets kidnapped inside the cinema screen. With the help of the superhero Captain Blue, he must save the day by battling across levels featuring platforming and action combat elements. Using VFX Powers, Joe can slow down or fast-forward time while engaging in fast-paced combat that's simple yet deep.