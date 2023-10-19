Top 5 Super Mario games that you should try out

Super Mario is a great example of a Nintendo property with the power to transport you to a simpler time when everything made sense. Even though the games are primarily aimed at children, there is a reason why people adore the Italian plumber and his escapades. The titles only evoke nostalgia and bring back happy memories for people who beat the original game on the NES.

Mario has gone on many adventures over the years throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. The Italian plumber's journey, from humble beginnings as a platformer in an arcade to becoming one of gaming's icons, has been, to put it mildly, extraordinary.

With the latest game in the franchise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, releasing soon, it is an excellent time to visit this beloved series and look at a few games remembered fondly by fans.

Some of the best Super Mario games

5) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

A surprising collaboration, to be sure, but a welcome one (Image via Nintendo/Ubisoft)

Sparks of Hope is the much-awaited sequel to Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Unlike traditional Mario games, the game is unique because it is a turn-based adventure where Mario and his friends team up with their Rabbid counterparts to stop evil forces again.

Party-building and ability matches are at the heart of the gameplay because there are so many characters to select from. It's fun to create custom builds to fit particular scenarios, and the gameplay offers a welcome change of pace from the typical puzzle-platformer experience the series is known for.

4) Super Mario Maker 2

Have you ever wanted to create your own Mario levels? (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Maker 2 is quite a simple game. Unlike the traditional puzzle-solving experience, it takes the platforming mechanics and assets of the the previous games and gives you direct control over them to design your own Mario level. There is also a single-player campaign that adds to this experience.

Without a doubt, this game's multiplayer is its strongest feature. Players can try out the levels that others have created and even share their own. With this approach, a variety of maps is available.

3) Super Mario 3D All Stars

Three fantastic adventures in one package (Image via Nintendo)

3D All-Stars combines three renowned classic Super Mario games: 64 (released originally in 1996), Sunshine (released in 2002), and Galaxy (released in 2007), and gives them a well-optimized HD port for the current generation of systems. These three games are among the best adventures the Italian plumber has undertaken, and each has impacted the franchise in its own right.

3D All-Stars was made to commemorate the 35th Anniversary of the franchise back in 2020. This collection was a love letter from Nintendo to its fans, and it is one of the best game packages available for the Switch.

2) Super Mario 3D World

Released originally for the Wii U, the game was later ported to the Switch (Image via Nintendo)

3D World, which was first launched for the Wii U, is one of the best games in the franchise. It is an excellent platformer with entertaining puzzles. One of the msot exciting aspects of the game is that you can play co-op with three other people and have a great time.

3D World never seems monotonous because each level alters the visuals of the planet, including occasionally transforming it into a conventional 2D perspective. The stages are massive and filled with tricky but enjoyable puzzles. The title is now available on the Switch alongside Bowser's Fury, a small open-world adventure.

1) Super Mario Odyssey

Many people consider Super Mario Odyssey to be the best game in the series (Image via Nintendo)

Odyssey, launched for the Nintendo Switch in 2017, was the first real next-gen game in the franchise. The game saw Mario on an adventure alongside his hat, now a living entity named Cappy.

The game offered something for everyone, combining the best qualities from each of the series' games to produce something enjoyable. While the essential concepts of puzzle-solving and platforming remained the same, each level was meticulously constructed, and each stage and puzzle felt distinct. The game also has a challenge mode, which longtime fans enjoyed.