When will Nintendo Switch 2 be revealed? Trailer removal of the original console sparks speculation

The Nintendo Switch 2 is perhaps the most-talked-about next-gen hardware in the gaming scene right now. Fans have taken the original Nintendo Switch trailer's recent removal as a sign of things to come.

But is that really the case, or an over-exaggeration? Whatever the case, it's indeed true that the very first trailer for the console is no longer on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel.

Nintendo takes down original Nintendo Switch reveal trailer

The trailer debuted in December 2016, showcasing the then-next-gen Nintendo Switch console. Switching from the TV to a portable device seamlessly was an extraordinary concept back then and even today. The trailer also offered a first look at many Nintendo games like Super Mario Odyssey and third-party ones like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The hybrid console has come a long way since then, gaining massive third-party backing, as seen with titles like the impossible The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt port, the controversial multiplayer shooter Overwatch 2, and the latest Borderlands 3 rendition. But what could have led to this trailer's removal? Fan speculation is in full force on social media, ranging from reasonable to outlandish.

Fans wonder if this move from Nintendo signals the Nintendo Switch 2's arrival

With the Nintendo Switch successor's reveal imminent with each passing day, it's reasonable to assume that Nintendo is making way for a successor. A user on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit suggests this move is Nintendo tradition when a hardware reveal is due, as seen with the OLED and Lite model trailers.

While not particularly exciting, the removal likely has more to do with licensing issues. While this is yet to be officially confirmed, the trailer uses copyrighted music. In particular, Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah) by White Denim. Given it has been over half a decade since then, some sort of licensing problem may have cropped up, which is why Nintendo decided to private the video on their YouTube channel.

At the end of the day, this is just a guess, but a sensible one at that. Other Switch trailers have not been touched, on that note, so the copyright issue seems likely. But the year is coming to an end.

Realistically, the way things are headed, fans expect an official reveal soon, followed by a release next year. The clock is ticking, and with various rumors afloat, Nintendo must reveal their plans for next-gen to keep the momentum going.