"Go f**k yourself, Blizzard": Fans slam Overwatch 2 for locking Lilith Moira skin behind paywall

Season 7 Rise of Darkness is here for Overwatch 2, bringing a new era of exciting skins and other goodness for the PvP multiplayer shooter. One of the biggest draws for this season has been the brand-new Lilith skin for Moira, based on the demon of the same name from Diablo 4. This has been the highlight of the marketing and promotional material since the start.

However, it has now been revealed that the only way to get the skin is by purchasing the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, which costs $40. Making matters worse, this bundle is only purchasable with real money. This has more than a few fans outraged at how Blizzard is coercing players into getting the expensive bundle just for the selling point of this season in Overwatch 2.

One fan shared their frustration on Reddit by sharing the screenshot of the bundle and saying:

"Go f**k yourself, Blizzard."

Fans are unhappy that there are no alternate ways to buy the Lilith Moira skin in Overwatch 2

The bundle includes a bunch of items, namely:

2000 Overwatch Coins

Premium Battle Pass (Season 7)

20 Battle Pass tier skips (instantly granting access to cosmetics and rewards from the first 20 tiers of the battle pass track)

"Inarius" Pharah Skin (Legendary)

"Lilith" Moira Skin (Legendary)

"Pumpkin" Bastion Skin (Epic)

"Be Beautiful" Moira Highlight Intro (Epic)

"Inarius's Side" Pharah Spray

"Lilith's Side" Moira Spray

40 bucks for this is still a steep asking price, considering these are just skins and consumables. The biggest deal breaker is how the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle is the only way to get the Lilith Moira skin. Diablo is a universally loved action RPG franchise, so many players were eagerly looking forward to obtaining the Lilith skin.

Given the focus on this specific cosmetic for the promotional content, many would have assumed the Lilith Moira skin would be on the Battle Pass itself as a Mythic Skin. Surprisingly, it was quickly revealed not to be the case. Instead, we have the Onryo Hanzo skin as this Season's Mythic - which is currently controversial in its own way.

An odd choice indeed, given that the Lilith skin is the more sought-after one in Overwatch 2. Players cannot purchase the skin separately for Overwatch Coins either. This means players must shell out $40 if they really want that cosmetic. To make matters even worse, this is an event skin.

In other words, it will go away after Season 7 Rise of Darkness ends with no clear way of knowing if the skin will appear in the rotational shop anytime soon. This decision has fans rightfully fuming across social media.

Curiously, however, it seems like some players are able to purchase it separately. One user on X (formerly Twitter) has pointed out that Overwatch 2 players in Brazil can purchase the Liliith Moira skin independent of the Ultimate Battle Pass thanks to country regulations regarding microtransactions and DLC. Given how anti-consumer Blizzard's decision is, this should be the norm everywhere.

For others, however, it's a no-go. It remains to be seen if Blizzard will cave into fan demand and make the skin purchasable separately, which is how it should have been from the start. The company has found itself in hot water over the years for bizarre marketing and development decisions, and this is certainly one of its poorest choices yet.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.