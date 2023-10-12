Is Overwatch 2 downgrading its own Mythic skins?

Overwatch 2 is currently hosting Season 7: Rise of Darkness. In other words, players are treated to a brand new Battle Pass to grind through, all in the pursuit of exciting in-game rewards. The best among these have always been Mythic skins, unique cosmetics rewarded to players who purchase the Premium variant of the Battle Pass and reach tier 80.

For this season, the bow-wielding marksman Hanzo gets the Mythic "Onryo" skin, inspired by Japanese supernatural myths. While it does look like a worthy addition to the game's library of visually stunning cosmetics, players have pointed out that it is the least customizable Mythic skin thus far. This has made many feel cheated and upset.

Why is Blizzard downgrading its Mythic skins in Overwatch 2?

The latest Mythic skin feels lacking in many ways (Image via YouTube: Stylosa)

As it stands, players have raised questions about the lack of substantial cosmetic options for the Onryo Hanzo skin. After all, what sets Mythic skins apart from the rest, besides impeccable attention to detail, is the various tweakable aspects. The screen grab above showcases the only two customizable elements: the bow design and skin color.

This pales in comparison to previous offers, such as the Cyber Demon Genji skin, which had several customizable parts instead. This includes the weapon, body tattoos, mask, and body color.

Each had a few options for a total of 11. Coming back to the Onryo skin, this is a missed opportunity to not improve upon one of the better skins for Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

The Cyber Demon is arguably the best Genji skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via YouTube: Stylosa)

There could have been varied customization elements for Onryo Hanzo's body tattoo, armor, quiver, arrow, and perhaps even demon head. So why is Blizzard Entertainment cheapening out on this, especially when developers have previously stated that Mythic skins are intended to be a step above the rest? A concise answer is unclear.

Blizzard's poor handling of the game has been criticized by players ever since its debut last year. Given how the majority of profits for the studio would come from pricey skins and packs, the team may have cut back on efforts toward battle pass content. Previous seasons have also been mixed as a whole, with similarly half-hearted Mythic Skins for characters like Tracer (Season 5).

So what can be done about this? Well, Blizzard will need to go back to the drawing board for this one. They need to revise their older vision of what constitutes a Mythic Skin in Overwatch 2. Until that happens, however, players will continue to have grievances with the 5v5 shooter, and for good reason.

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment's latest hero shooter and successor to the beloved 2016 FPS multiplayer game. With Season 7 Rise of Darkness live, players are greeted by a supernatural-themed battle pass as well as various related game modes.

The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.