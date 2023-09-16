Top 5 Mario mods GTA 5 players on PC should try at least once

Grand Theft Auto and Mario are two of the most iconic brands in gaming. While GTA 5 takes a much more realistic approach, Mario games lean towards fantasy. An official collaboration between the two seems highly unlikely, but mods can bring some elements from Mario to Rockstar Games' 2013 release. Mods are a great way of adding new things to any title.

Unfortunately, they are only available on PCs, as installing mods requires additional software and tinkering with files, which isn't possible on consoles. So, let's take a look at the top five Mario mods GTA 5 players on PC should try at least once.

Super Mario Plumbers and 4 other top Mario mods GTA 5 players on PC should try at least once

5) Super Mario Wasted Sound

Whenever the protagonist dies in Grand Theft Auto games, the word "Wasted" appears on the screen for a brief moment before the character respawns. Something similar happens in Mario games; however, instead of a text, a short soundtrack gets played, which has become iconic over the years.

That soundtrack can be made a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 by installing 8bram8's Super Mario Wasted Sound mod. It has a file size of just 88 KB, is incredibly easy to install, and will be played each time the game's protagonist, be it Michael, Trevor, or Franklin, dies.

4) Super Mario Masks

The Super Mario Mask mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

GTA 5 is about to turn 10 years old soon. It is, hence, possible that some might have gotten bored of seeing the same GTA 5 characters for a decade. A rather hilarious way of fixing this minor qualm is via TheNathanNS' Super Mario Masks mod, which replaces the game's welding mask with the faces of several Super Mario Universe characters.

It contains Mario and Yoshi's faces from Super Mario Galaxy 1, Wario's face from Wario World, a Toad face from Super Smash Bros Brawl, and Luigi's face from Mario Kart Wii. Players can choose any one of these greatly oversized masks, which are quite funny to see during serious cutscenes or intense missions.

3) Super Mario Plumbers [Add-On Ped]

Mario character models (Image via gta5-mods.com)

While masks are a decent way of playing as Super Mario characters, an even better way is by importing the character models themselves. This can be done by installing the Super Mario Plumbers [Add-On Ped] mod, created by MarioBabyLuigi.

The imported character models of Mario, Wario, Luigi, and Waluigi are from Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash, whereas the Baby Mario and Baby Luigi models are from Mario Super Sluggers.

All of these character models feature some facial expressions as well but can glitch while riding vehicles due to the obvious difference in size from GTA 5 characters. Nevertheless, it is a fun way to experience this game while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Mario Kart 7 Karts [Add-On]

Trevor driving Mario's kart (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Needless to say, vehicles are an essential part of Grand Theft Auto 5. While Rockstar Games has regularly added new rides to the title's online mode, its story mode has been neglected. To add some unique entries into the story mode's dated vehicular catalog, players can try kjb33's Mario Kart 7 Karts [Add-On] mod.

It adds two working karts to the game, both of which are extremely detailed, with one boasting Mario and the other featuring Luigi's branding and color scheme. These karts move pretty fast, and controlling them might require a little practice.

1) Mario Kart 8 - Hyrule Circuit

The Hyrule Circuit is a race track set around an enormous castle that appears in Mario Kart 8. MrVicho13's Mario Kart 8 - Hyrule Circuit mod brings that entire racecourse to Grand Theft Auto 5. It is incredibly detailed and fits right into the game's surroundings.

Besides the castle, there are a few other areas in this mod that are just as detailed as the main attraction. It earlier had a flooding problem, but that was fixed via an update, making it one of the best Mario mods for GTA 5.

