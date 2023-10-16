5 Nintendo Switch games you should try while waiting for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario is undoubtedly Nintendo's most renowned IP and one of the cornerstones of the gaming industry. And, on October 20, a brand-new installment of this legendary series called Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be made available. Nintendo fans and Switch owners are giddy with excitement as this new game promises to revisit the franchise's classic 2D roots.

That said, you might want to play a few games while waiting for the latest Super Mario entry. This article will list various titles to keep you entertained till the new game drops.

Top Switch games you can enjoy till Super Mario Bros. Wonder's launch

1) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Two fun platformers that a Nintendo fan should play (Image via Nintendo)

A re-release of the classic Wii title, Super Mario 3D World is an excellent platformer. As is expected from Nintendo, this game is fun and blends 2D and 3D perspectives throughout its well-designed levels. What makes it even better is that you can invite three of your friends to embark on this adventure.

However, the biggest attraction here is Bowser's Fury, a brand-new open-world add-on to the classic game. Despite its short campaign, the experience remains as fun and exhilarating as always.

2) Rayman Legends Definitive Edition

Ubisoft will often churn out games that are pretty fun yet underrated (Image via Ubisoft)

Rayman Legends is considered by many as one of the best platformer titles in modern gaming, and for good reasons. The game is beautiful and has fantastic musical scores, with the icing on the cake being its smooth gameplay loop and animations that complement the art style.

While the story is relatively straightforward, developers knew what fans loved and built a fast-paced platformer with unique level designs. Rayman Legends is a game everyone should play at least once.

3) Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo never misses with a Mario Game (Image via Nintendo)

Odyssey has something for everyone. Everyone's favorite plumber is back with another adventure, hopping and sprinting across diverse worlds. This game stands as a marker for gorgeous visuals in Nintendo games. Once again, Mario and his hat, Cappy, must save Princess Peach by defeating Bowser's goons.

Odyssey marries the greatest components from practically every Mario game with enhanced gameplay that works perfectly to give fans a fantastic platformer experience. As a result of this, each level and puzzle boasts a distinctive feel.

4) Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong is another one of the classic video game icons (Image via Nintendo)

Many games from the Wii U console were ported to Switch, and Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is one of them. The original title, released in 2014, was loved by fans and critics alike for its fun yet challenging platformers and boss battles.

The switch port retains all of these facets while introducing a new Funky Kong mode, which makes the difficulty a bit less harsh yet still challenging. Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is one of the best platformers you can enjoy on the Nintendo Switch.

5) Super Mario Maker 2

One of the most unique games in the series (Image via Nintendo)

The best way to wait for a Mario game is to play another one or, in this case, to create one. Super Mario Maker 2 allows you to design levels for other players and challenge them. If that's not enough, you can go and conquer a stage made by someone else.

The game also adds a single-player campaign, which surprisingly works well. While the story is nothing spectacular, it's simple and riveting enough for the famous plumbers to come to the aid of Princess Peach. Fun and challenging, Super Mario Maker 2 is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

This covers the five most fun games you can enjoy till Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches in a few days.