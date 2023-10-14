Nintendo finally reveals the new voice behind Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder

After much fan speculation, Nintendo has finally announced the voice actor for the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder game. VA Kevin Afghani is reprising the titular hero Mario as well as his younger brother Luigi in the title. With voice actor Charles Martinet stepping away from voice acting for Nintendo, Kevin seems to be a surprisingly robust pick by Nintendo.

Yes, fans have been able to tell the difference between their voices. But it seems like Martinet's legacy is in good hands.

Kevin Afghani will voice Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Since Martinet's departure, fans have been debating about who could replace him. After all, Super Mario is one of the most cherished video game franchises ever made, so anyone voicing the titular character — along with Luigi — should be the cream of the crop. Kevin Afghani has past experience in the industry as well, making him a good choice for the roles.

He voiced Raditz in the fan-made Dragon Ball R&R series; however, his other significant role may be the most popular. Kevin Afghani is the English voice behind Arnold, better known as Ask-Me-For-Directions Arnold, in the free-to-play open-world RPG Genshin Impact.

Super Mario Bros Wonder will be the biggest gig ever for Afghani as he gets to roleplay the most popular video game character ever: Mario. Going forward, he will be the voice of this character as well as that of Luigi. With future Mario games yet to come, like Super Mario RPG and Princess Peach Showtime!, fans can expect to hear more of him.

All in all, it looks like Mario and his friends are in good hands since the players' fears did not come true.

Why did Charles Martinet step down as Mario?

A couple of months ago, Nintendo uploaded an official statement declaring that Martinet would no longer be voice-acting for the company. He has since been designated as the official Mario Ambassador. No specific reasoning was provided for his departure.

With Nintendo having found a suitable candidate, the franchise can continue with no qualms or issues. It will be interesting to see how Kevin Afghani grows as Mario and other Mushroom Kingdom denizens in upcoming games.

Super Mario Bros Wonder is set to release on October 20, 2023, and will be the debut Nintendo game to feature voice actor Kevin. This title will only be available on the Nintendo Switch.