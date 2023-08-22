"Chris Pratt isn't taking over, is he?": Fans speculate after Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet permanently steps down from the role

With the news of Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet putting his voice acting career aside, fans have been wondering about the direction of the beloved franchise. The iconic VA will no longer be involved in upcoming projects, but who will fill his shoes? Rather ironically (or maybe not), some fans have picked Chris Pratt as the next voice of Mario.

Expand Tweet

The popular Hollywood actor surmised the role of the iconic plumber in this year's The Super Mario Bros. While fans had mixed reactions to his casting for the movie, he played the role surprisingly well.

Fans joke about Chris Pratt carrying on the legacy of Super Mario after Charles Martinet's retirement

While Chris Pratt made a good effort, players now jest that the popular Marvel actor is the next best option for Nintendo.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While much of this speculation seems to stem from a humorous standpoint, some fans think Pratt could make it in due to his solid performance in The Super Mario Bros. The actor played the role as best as he could but at the end of the day, he sounded very different to the one and only Martinet.

Other fans, however, think Pratt is unlikely to fill Martinet’s shoes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This makes sense because Nintendo has already confirmed that Charles Martinet will not be appearing in the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder video game. In fact, they are tight-lipped about the identity of this new actor. If it was Chris Pratt playing the part in the upcoming Nintendo Switch platformer, then there would have been no need for such secrecy.

Furthermore, Nintendo will likely have to shell out big money to have an immensely popular actor like Chris Pratt on board. From a business standpoint, this is unfeasible. What we are sure of, however, is that whoever replaces Martinet in future games will do a good job. The voice snippets we have heard from Wonder's trailer do a good enough job of mimicking Martinet.

Fans will certainly be eager to know who will succeed such a beloved legend. However, we should find out more about the new voice actors as we near launch. Super Mario Bros Wonder will arrive on Nintendo Switch exclusively on October 20, 2023.

In the meantime, here's a look at how big of a legacy Charles Martinet has left behind, not just for fans but the entire industry.

What works is Chris Pratt known for?

Expand Tweet

Chris Pratt is primarily known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Quill or more popularly Star-Lord. In addition to immensely popular movies like Avengers Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he has starred in other films like The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and last year's Jurassic World Dominion.

Pratt has also voiced for a couple of LEGO games, including Jurassic Park and Dimensions. With such a diverse portfolio under his belt, he could do a serviceable job as the new Mario. However, would the fans accept it? Since it seems likely that the new voice actors for Super Mario Bros Wonder will be judged harshly, his absence from the game might be a saving grace for him.