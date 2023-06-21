Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for Nintendo Switch

The iconic 2D mario games are coming back with Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch. June 2023's Nintendo Direct packed many secrets for old-school fans, from classic games getting remakes to ports of some of 2010s best offerings. However, nothing was more surprising than the newly announced Super Mario Bros. title.

It is essentially a new Super mario Bros. game made for the Nintendo Switch. The last 2D Mario offering the community received was the Super Mario Maker 2. It was a 2D Mario title yes, but was mostly about making levels and sharing them with the community, than actually playing those handcrafted creations.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including its release date as well as potential pricing model and more.

When is Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Announced during the Nintendo Direct with a rather lengthy gameplay trailer showcasing the game's visuals and various levels. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. Coming fresh off the heels of Super Mario 2D-All Stars and the Bowser's Fury expansion, the upcoming title employs a similar art style, but with some truly unique levels.

It also seems to have much more voice acting than any previous Mario game, with many enemies as well as power-ups having their own lines, which is a nice new addition. The levels also seem to much more varied, akin to the later levels in Super Mario Maker 2; there's also more verticality in the levels this time around.

When can you pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch?

Pre-orders for Super Mario Bros. Wonder went live shortly after the Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo eShop. The game is priced at the standard $59.99, which should alleviate any confusion players might've had after the $69.99 pricing of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While the publisher did state the $70 pricing model was exclusively for Tears of the Kingdom, some fans still were concerned about the pricing model of upcoming first-party Nintendo flagships.

The game features multiple playable characters, including Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad, alongside the iconic red plumber himself. This time around, Mario can turn himself into Elephant Mario, who can use his trunk to hit any Goomba that dares come in his way.

