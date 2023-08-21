Charles Martinet confirmed to continue Mario's legacy, but not in Super Mario Bros Wonder

The recent news of voice actor Charles Martinet stepping away from his role as Mario has sent shockwaves across the industry. Now, Nintendo has officially confirmed that while he is the new Mario Ambassador, his role doesn't involve Super Mario Bros Wonder. This scenario places a huge question mark over Super Mario-centric projects currently in development.

The gaming icon has been renowned over the years for his impeccable role as the iconic red-and-blue-clad mascot of the Super Mario series. So many fans wondered if the latest Nintendo Switch entry would be Charles Martinet's last.

Who is replacing Charles Martinet as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder?

Unfortunately, the specifics of that are unknown at the moment. A Nintendo official had the following to say with regard to the unknown voice actors:

"Character voice actors will be credited in the game credits, so please wait for the game to be released."

Urging fans to be patient and look forward to the final launch is interesting. The decision to keep the lid tightly shut will likely lead to further speculations. Is this voice actor someone the fandom is familiar with? Is it a popular voice actor in general?

Regardless of their identity, they clearly have massive shoes to fill. Charles Martinet has become synonymous with Mario due to his unmistakable and charming portrayal of the iconic plumber. Furthermore, he has voiced other characters in the Super Mario universe, including Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. It is unlikely a new voice actor would cover all four characters by themselves.

Hence, we may see different VAs for each role. However, fans seem unfazed by this uncertainty. Super Mario Bros Wonder is set to feature the most voiceovers ever seen in the mainline franchise, which is evident thanks to its trailers. In other words, we have already received a taste of how the new voice actor sounds, and their acting is surprisingly similar to Charles Martinet's in spirit.

Furthermore, given Martinet's role as the new Mario Ambassador, he will probably be there to ensure the new VAs embrace the importance of Mario in all upcoming projects. Given how strict Nintendo is regarding quality for their iconic franchises, the substitute delivering beyond expectations may not be that surprising.

Super Mario Bros Wonder launches on October 20, 2023, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.