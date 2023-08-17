Red Dead Redemption resolution and performance explored on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption is finally out for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The latest re-release of the acclaimed 2010 open-world game from Rockstar San Diego has seen much controversy due to it being a minimalistic port. Now that the final product is out, results are expectedly mixed. In other words, there is both good and bad news.

As such, let's take a look at how the game performs across both consoles. Here is everything players need to know about Red Dead Redemption's technical makeup.

How does Red Dead Redemption run on PS4 and Nintendo Switch?

Given that Red Dead Redemption is a 13-year-old game at this point, there should be virtually no issues from a technical standpoint for a re-release on modern systems.

On that record, things are thankfully straightforward. The game runs at a native 1080p resolution on both consoles. Yes, this includes the weaker Nintendo Switch as well. The PS4 Pro receives an enhanced treatment with a native 4K image.

But speaking of Nintendo's hybrid console, the handheld mode renders it at a native 720p to fit its smaller screen. The image quality is the best it can be on all platforms, especially the Switch. This translates over to the core visuals too. The graphics are identical to the original PS3/Xbox 360 release, and it is evidently the original game running at higher resolutions.

Environment detail, model quality, geometry, and textures are largely the same. There are a few minor touch-ups, however. This includes AMD's FSR 2, which makes for a crisp image, including superior anti-aliasing, texture filtering, and shadows. The Nintendo Switch falls a peg below the PS4 in this regard (which drops further in handheld mode) but still outpaces the original renditions.

As for performance, the game runs at a locked 30 FPS on both machines. This is understandable for the Nintendo Switch but is disappointing on PS4. At the very least, the frame times are stable regardless of whether players are exploring the open world or strolling through AI-dense towns. Loading times are also drastically improved over the PS3 and Xbox 360.

As mentioned before, it really is a mixed bag. There are no worthwhile technical improvements to be seen here. Then again, it is a better effort than the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition release. The 2021 remaster of the beloved GTA classics is, on paper, more technically ambitious than Red Dead Redemption.

However, the bundle launched with numerous technical issues and bugs. Conversely, developer Double Eleven has handled this port competently in that regard, as there are no glitches or performance problems to be found. The game also looks surprisingly good, given its age. Yes, much of its visual makeup is clearly seventh-gen, but from an artistic perspective, it holds up.

The lighting and water shaders, in particular, are a highlight. It is a shame none of this was elevated further with new additions.

This brings us to the pricing, which is a major turn-off for most gamers. At $50, it will be a hard sell for a large portion of the playerbase, especially considering how barebones the port is. It does include the Undead Nightmare expansion, although multiplayer has been cut.

Red Dead Redemption is currently available only on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There is no word yet on a version for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or even PC.