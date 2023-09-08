Most popular video game characters of all time, ranked

Since the advent of the gaming industry, various video game characters have come and gone. While some have been forgotten, others continue to remain ever-popular even decades later. Whether it is a beloved platformer mascot or a gritty action model, they have popularized, if not outright, revolutionized the realm of gaming in their own way.

With that said, let's take a look at some of the most iconic video game characters ever to grace this medium. No matter which one is your favorite, they are nostalgic icons that are popular even today, and rightfully so.

Sonic, Mario, and more lead the way as the most popular video game characters ever

Do note that this list consists only of characters who originated in video games. So, while heroes like Geralt of Rivia have made a name for themselves, they do not make the cut as they have emerged from other entertainment media.

10) Pac-Man

This well-recognized mascot has undergone many visual changes (Image via Bnadai Namco)

First appearance: Pac-Man (1980)

Latest appearance: Pac-Man World Re-Pac (2022)

The yellow mascot from Bandai Namco may be overlooked these days, but Pac-Man's influence on the arcade video game scene is undeniable. Designed by Toru Iwatani, this video game character became popular not just owing to the addictive Pac-Man gameplay but also his simple design - which was based on a pizza minus a slice.

Despite that, the then-growing technical advancements in gaming ensured Pac-Man stood out from competitors, attracting young gamers and curious adults alike. His games have gone from a simple maze arcade title where players chomped on fruits and ghosts to major 3D platformers. There have even been various shows and other media entries centered around Pac-Man and his Pac family.

He has diminished in popularity these days largely due to there being little market for arcade-style games, but his legacy will not be forgotten.

9) Lara Croft

Lara Croft is still one of the most renowned female video game characters today (Image via Square Enix)

First appearance: Tomb Raider (1996)

Latest appearance: Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

In an era where gaming was a primarily male-dominated hobby, Lara Croft broke the trend as one of the first popular female video game characters. The original PlayStation era was a high point for this intrepid ruins-exploring adventurer, with several critically acclaimed action-adventure games that pushed 3D graphics like never before.

Her popularity was further accentuated due to the lack of female representation in gaming back then and her design. Despite a string of poorly received game sequels, she has regained popularity in recent times thanks to Crystal Dynamic's excellent Tomb Raider reboots as well as other spin-offs.

8) DOOM Slayer

The angry space marine is the epitome of "badass" (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

First appearance: DOOM (1993)

Latest appearance: DOOM Eternal (2020)

The forever-livid DOOM Slayer has been raising hell since the 90s, and we would not have it any other way. First appearing in the ground-breaking 1993 original, this Marine has been a mainstay of ID Software and Bethesda Softworks' beloved FPS series. His demon-hunting adventures have taken him to various locales across this sci-fi journey, but he remains a man of action, not words.

In fact, the only language DOOM Slayer speaks is violence, as evidenced by the massive arsenal of deadly weapons under his command. Using them to commit bloody, gory acts of violence towards demonic threats from Hell, he is the perfect embodiment of the term "power fantasy." This is also why his popularity has persisted over the years and will continue to down the line.

7) Crash Bandicoot

Crash may not be as popular as he was before, but he is not forgotten (Image via Activision)

First appearance: Crash Bandicoot (1996)

Latest appearance: Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (2020)

Considered the top mascot for the original PlayStation, Crash Bandicoot is one of the most iconic video game characters ever made. Created by Naughty Dog of The Last of Us fame, this marsupial was Sony's mascot, not unlike Sonic for SEGA or Mario for Nintendo. Helping stoke the console wars of the then-early 3D consoles, Crash Bandicoot has now become a fan-favorite video game character.

He is known for challenging adventures across tightly-crafted 3D platformer levels in the series. Even in the face of the franchise's waning popularity with the PS2 era onwards, the character himself has not diminished in that regard. However, he has staged a comeback into the mainstream with modern entries from publisher Activision, including the latest spin-off, Crash Team Rumble.

6) Link

The Hero of Time deserves more credit than he is given (Image via Nintendo)

First appearance: The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Latest appearance: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (2023)

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda video game series is undoubtedly one of the finest in gaming, paving the way for future generations in the industry. The face of these 30-year-old adventures is Link, the young boy destined to save Hyrule from a great evil. His simplicity and demure nature have made him a beloved hero everyone can relate to by virtue of stepping into his shoes.

As his games have evolved over the years, so has his character. While admittedly, there has not been much change to his personality, his courage and fortitude have made him an excellent vessel for players to step into. Regardless of the era, this iconic warrior stands triumphant, with the stellar Tears of the Kingdom being his latest outing.

5) Sonic

The recent movies have further elevated his popularity (Image via SEGA)

First appearance: Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Latest appearance: Sonic Frontiers (2022)

There are not many video game characters that can be as prominent as this blue, lightning-fast hedgehog. He was the first mascot to go neck-to-neck with Nintendo's Mario in rivalry until SEGA stepped out of the console game. That has not impacted his popularity, though. Thanks to nostalgia and great design, Sonic and his friends continue to be cherished to this day.

In fact, Sonic has been SEGA's bread and butter since the 1991 original. That continues today, despite many flops and disasters, like Sonic 06 and Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric. While he is no longer a threat to Mario, a plethora of great games have rejuvenated his image, like Sonic Mania and Sonic Frontiers. Throw in the well-received Sonic movies, and he may even appeal to modern audiences.

4) Donkey Kong

DK is an instant arcade classic video game character (Image via Nintendo)

First appearance: Donkey Kong (1981)

Latest appearance: Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze (2014)

Before the Mario series, there was Donkey Kong, which featured the titular antagonist gorilla in the 1981 arcade game. After Nintendo failed to get their hands on the Popeye media franchise, the concept was repurposed into Donkey Kong, a brutish villain trying to kidnap Pauline. His non-hero nature, coupled with the innovative platformer gameplay, popularized his status as a genre mainstay.

This led to the creation of the Donkey Kong Country series under Rareware, where this video game character became a part of the Mario universe as a hero. His charming design and goofy personality make him a simple character to grasp. Throw in some excellent quality games throughout the Country saga, and fans come back for more, even decades later.

3) Steve

Steve is the face of Minecraft (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

First appearance: Minecraft (2009)

Latest appearance: Minecraft Dungeons (2020)

Steve from Minecraft is honestly less of a video game character and more of a cultural phenomenon. Although Mojang's iconic open-world survival game does not have a story mode, it still has lore. Steve is one of the several default skins for the player to equip and has been in the game since its debut in 2009. He also features a basic design with a blue tee and dark blue pants, which is easy enough for younger audiences.

As such, he has become synonymous with Minecraft itself. This is largely due to the game's widespread popularity, especially among children and teens. After all, Minecraft is the second best-selling video game of all time in the history of the gaming industry. In fact, Steve is so popular that he even made it into Super Smash Bros Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch. Now that is legendary, if nothing else.

2) Pikachu

Who doesn't love Pikachu? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First appearance: Pokemon Red & Blue (1996)

Latest appearance: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (2022)

The Pokemon series of JRPGs has been a household name since its debut, and none capture its essence more than Pikachu. This yellow electric mouse has been the face of not just the franchise but also The Pokemon Company. Although introduced in the Pokemon Red and Blue games, this video game character assumed its place in fans' hearts thanks to the anime.

The young trainer Ash (or Satoshi in Japanese) in the show has a Pikachu who has accompanied him throughout the saga, right up until he is finally crowned as the Pokemon Master. Pikachu's selfless love for his trainer, memorable design, and adorable nature have earned him the spot as the second most popular video game character out there.

1) Mario

Can video game characters get more famous than this? (Image via Nintendo)

First appearance: Donkey Kong (1981)

Latest appearance: Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

If there is one video game character that even the non-gaming audiences are familiar with, it is Nntendo's Mario. The iconic plumber originated in the first Donkey Kong game alongside the beloved gorilla. However, it wasn't until the NES title Super Mario Bros that this video game hero was universally recognized.

The Mario series has been consistently superb in terms of quality, and this has largely been true for over 30 years. Coupled with how Super Mario Bros. is many players' first platformer, this has enabled Mario to thrive in a competitive gaming market. However, his design has been a remarkable factor as well. His iconic M-lettered hat, blue overalls, and red clothes make him stand out from the rest.

Best of all is the instantly recognizable voice-acting from Charles Martinet, who flawlessly breathes life into the character. Not many video game characters come close to being as celebrated and nostalgic as Nintendo's shining star, and he is bound to wear his crown for many more years to come.