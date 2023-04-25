5 most controversial video games of all time

There have been some genuinely controversial video game releases across gaming history. Before the ESRB, many developers released whatever they wanted, leading to exciting results. Even when gaming was seen as a hobby for kids, adult video games were released on various Atari consoles. As time passed, developers pushed the lines further and further, resulting in a governing body that would rate these titles before they were released. That way, parents can be more informed about their kids' games.

There are far too many games to put on this list, so it comes down to what games I view as the most controversial. It doesn't always make them bad video games, either. However, some are too repulsive to discuss, such as Atari's Custer's Revenge. These are among the most controversial video games of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Postal 2 and 4 are the other most controversial video games of all time

5) Hatred (2015)

Though it is a controversial video game, Hatred has a cult following. Developed by Destructive Creations, this shooter stars a character who aims to begin a "genocide crusade." A misanthrope, to say the very least, this game is all about simply murdering people with no rhyme or reason. This character hates the world and everyone in it and wants to kill all people.

When "The Antagonist," controlled by you, kills incapacitated people, you regain health. Hatred is a controversial video game for its open loathing of social norms and was designed as a reaction to "political correctness" and games as art. It's a game that tries to shock gamers, but in attempting to shock and horrify, it just bored many.

4) Pokemon Red and Blue (1996)

That's right, Pokemon courted its controversy - mostly from people that didn't know what they were talking about - for the most part. Now, some of it was warranted. The Pokemon Jynx looked like a racist caricature - and to many people's credit, it's understandable why Jynx was viewed this way.

This wasn't the inspiration behind the design - it had three design principles: Brunhilda the Valkyrie (The Fat Lady in Opera), a Yuki Onna (the dress), and Japan's ganguro fashion style.

This style had women bleaching their hair, dark tans, and provocative outfits. However, in response, Jynx's skin color was changed to purple in America. Another thing that made this video game controversial was accusations of Satanic worship.

There was no shortage of indictments, from "evolution" against creationism to the badges being accused of representing Solomon's Ring of Binding. Though controversial, Pokemon Red and Blue's allegations were mainly without merit.

3) Postal 2 (2003)

The entire Postal franchise has been a controversial video game series. The game is named after a series of incidents where US Postal Workers committed mass murder in 1986. That created the phrase "Going Postal," where someone becomes overwhelmingly angry and commits acts of violence.

The series follows a mentally unstable man who can freely murder law enforcement officials and civilians if he wishes to. Postal 2 was banned in Australia, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Sweden. However, you don't have to play this game violently. You simply have the option to.

The game was filled with insensitive material and overwhelming amounts of violence. Postal 2 was seen by many as shocking and offensive. It also used slurs against protected groups, showing Middle Eastern men as terrorists. It was quickly one of the most controversial parts of a shocking video game series.

2) Night Trap (1992)

Night Trap wasn't controversial because it's a mediocre game on the weak SEGA CD. The full-motion video was still relatively new at the time. However, video games were becoming more controversial in the early to mid-90s. The scenes that depicted violence and sexual aggression towards women led to Senate hearings led by Joe Lieberman and Herb Kohl.

The game itself wasn't a special one, but how it depicted the violent and sexual content of women was one game that ultimately led to the creation of the ESRB. Some games before this had that sort of content, but few, if any, were in the public eye on a central console like the SEGA Genesis.

Night Trap was a controversial video game for its content, and many have said that if it weren't for that, it would simply be a forgotten relic of the failed SEGA CD experiment.

1) Mortal Kombat (1992)

The other major game that ultimately influenced the creation of the ESRB. When Street Fighter 2 dominated the arcade scene, Midway's Mortal Kombat was a breath of fresh air. It was the first fighting game of its type - ultra-violence, incredible depictions of decapitation, burning people alive, and so much more.

The fatalities of MK1 might seem lukewarm and mediocre now, but consider the time in which it happened. Video games didn't do this, making it incredibly controversial. Court cases were constantly filed because of this game; even if the console version was censored, the Senate did not have it.

Mortal Kombat wasn't a bad game. It just happened to have intense, over-the-top violence that parents didn't think their young children should be seeing. The creation of the ESRB would happen shortly, so parents could see if a game is appropriate for their kids.

Not all controversial video games are wrong, as this list reflects. However, a wide array of games have shocked and horrified. From Time Killers to South Park: The Stick of Truth, this shocking game will never go out of style.

