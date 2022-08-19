SEGA Genesis Mini 2's full game list revealed, featuring 60 classics, unreleased games, and more

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will arrive later this year in October, and the company has now released an official full list of titles that will come with the North American release of the mini console. The mini console can be pre-ordered, but the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is more than just a collection of classic games.

It offers several classic cartridge games, SEGA CD games, and on top of that, several new ports of older games, and a few never-before-released games.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 to feature previously unreleased games and more

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is jam-packed with incredible games to meet the needs of every type of Genesis fan. Whether fans are looking for driving, action, ninja combat, god games, or swimming around as a dolphin, this mini-console has it covered.

Given below is the entire list of games that fans will see on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 when it launches on October 27, 2022. While the mini console only features 1 Sonic title (Sonic CD), it packs a wealth of variety into one console.

Full games list

After Burner II (Cartridge)

Alien Soldier (Cartridge)

Atomic Runner (Cartridge)

Bonanza Bros. (Cartridge)

ClayFighter (Cartridge)

Crusader of Centy (Cartridge)

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf (Cartridge)

Earthworm Jim 2 (Cartridge)

Elemental Master (Cartridge)

Fatal Fury 2 (Cartridge)

Gain Ground (Cartridge)

Golden Axe II (Cartridge)

Granada (Cartridge)

Hellfire (Cartridge)

Herzog Zwei (Cartridge)

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar (Cartridge)

Midnight Resistance (Cartridge)

OutRun (Cartridge)

OutRunners (Cartridge)

Phantasy Star II (Cartridge)

Populous (Cartridge)

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- (Cartridge)

Ranger-X (Cartridge)

Ristar (Cartridge)

ROLLING THUNDER 2 (Cartridge)

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi (Cartridge)

Shining Force II (Cartridge)

Shining in the Darkness (Cartridge)

SPLATTERHOUSE 2 (Cartridge)

Streets of Rage 3 (Cartridge)

Super Hang-On (Cartridge)

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II: THE NEW CHALLENGERS (Cartridge)

The Ooze (Cartridge)

The Revenge of Shinobi (Cartridge)

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron (Cartridge)

Truxton (Cartridge)

VectorMan 2 (Cartridge)

Viewpoint (Cartridge)

Virtua Racing (Cartridge)

Warsong (Cartridge)

Ecco the Dolphin (SEGA CD)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (SEGA CD)

Final Fight CD (SEGA CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (SEGA CD)

NIGHT STRIKER (SEGA CD)

Night Trap (SEGA CD)

Robo Aleste (SEGA CD)

Sewer Shark (SEGA CD)

Shining Force CD (SEGA CD)

SILPHEED (SEGA CD)

Sonic The Hedgehog CD (SEGA CD)

THE NINJAWARRIORS (SEGA CD)

The console also has several bonus games, two of which are unreleased. Devi & Pii is a Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993 before he worked on Sonic 3. Although Iizuka did the game work, characters, and sprites, the game was never released until now.

Star Mobile is another previously unreleased title, a Puzzle game by Mindware in 1992. It was completed, but, for one reason or another, it was never released. This mini console also has several new ports, like Fantasy Zone (from the same team who ported Darius on the first mini).

Another very interesting addition to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, is VS Puyo Puyo Sun. This is a “Demake” of the original Puyo Puyo Sun, but only features the VS mode. It also has new rules not found in the original release.

Bonus games list

Devi & Pii (Previously unreleased)

Fantasy Zone (New port)

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) (New ports)

Spatter (New port)

Star Mobile (Previously unreleased)

Super Locomotive (New port)

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (New port)

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 releases on October 27, 2022, and has a huge collection of games for players to enjoy and play on their TVs. Many of these games are hard to acquire on the second hand market, making it the first time many gamers can try these for themselves.

