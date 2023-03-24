Internet bids goodbye to Ash and Pikachu as Pokémon finale has everyone teary-eyed

Ash and Pikachu's 25-year-long journey has come to an end with the Pokémon finale, leaving bittersweet emotions bubbling within the fandom. While most of the Pokémon fans have grown up with Ash and shared in his joys and sorrows, it feels like bidding goodbye to one's childhood at the end of an era. On the other hand, Ash finally fulfilled his dream of becoming the Pokémon Master, which equates to being the best in the world.

While heartwarming, this means that Pokémon Adventures needs to take a new turn. However, before delving into a new story with new protagonists and their companion Pokémon, OLM Digital has decided to air the perfect sendoff for the dynamic duo through the mini-series Aim to be a Pokémon Master. The latest episode, titled Rainbow and the Pokémon Master, was especially heartwrenching when it aired on March 24, 2023, in Japan.

Fans become nostalgic as the Pokémon finale sees Ash and Pikachu reunite with Gary back at Pallet Town

Rafi @ThePokeRaf



1st April 1997



“This is just the beginning of the amazing adventures of Ash and Pikachu… And as their story unfolds, we’ll unlock the magic and mystery of a most wondrous place: The incredible world of Pokémon.” 🥲 #ThankYouAshAndPikachu #Anipoke Where it all began…1st April 1997“This is just the beginning of the amazing adventures of Ash and Pikachu… And as their story unfolds, we’ll unlock the magic and mystery of a most wondrous place: The incredible world of Pokémon.” Where it all began… 1st April 1997“This is just the beginning of the amazing adventures of Ash and Pikachu… And as their story unfolds, we’ll unlock the magic and mystery of a most wondrous place: The incredible world of Pokémon.” 😭🥲❤️ #ThankYouAshAndPikachu #Anipoke https://t.co/2oH7JeAnBP

In this Pokémon finale, Gary greets Ash and Pikachu upon their arrival in Pallet Town and asks him:

"How much closer to being the Pokémon Master are you now that you have won the Champion?"

This is a reference to the time when Ash began his journey with Pikachu as he aspired to become a Pokémon Master.

In the 25-year history of the Pokémon anime, Ash has encountered a number of foes, including Paul from the Diamond and Pearl seasons and Leon from the most recent Journeys seasons. Leon was Ash's final adversary, but it is thematically relevant that the final episode takes fans and Ash back to the roots, to the original rival Gary in the Pokémon finale.

Despite their initial hostility, the relationship between Gary and Ash - reminiscent of the rivalry between Blue and Red - gradually became one of mutual respect after Ash defeated Gary 20 years ago. Since then, the latter has made a few cameo appearances in the series, and while he and Ash still argue, there is less overt animosity between them. It is appropriate to know that Ash will share his reflections on his 25-year voyage with the same companion with whom he began it.

The new spinoff also featured several characters from Ash's past, including Misty and Brock, and took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. However, the Pokémon Company is launching Captain Pikachu, who will go with new protagonists Liko and Roy on their travels, even though Ash's Pikachu will ultimately depart from the show after Pokémon finale.

As it happens, fans feel teary-eyed and nostalgic as they say goodbye to the series and Ash, which seems like a farewell to their own fond memories of childhood. While all good things come to an end, this end is triumphant and holds out hope among fans' hearts that Ash and Pikachu will return. However, a few fans have been a little less optimistic about the possibility.

Kyle @SithHappens_66 @TheVeronicaT Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood! @TheVeronicaT Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood! https://t.co/MKqKPy7jsL

ashleywilliams1995 @apwilliams1995 @Tanner_2002 @SithHappens_66 @TheVeronicaT that’s when i stopped watching didn’t like the change stopped watching after advanced battle @Tanner_2002 @SithHappens_66 @TheVeronicaT that’s when i stopped watching didn’t like the change stopped watching after advanced battle

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick



Never thought it'd come after 26 years. A constant in the Pokémon world is going. A new start begins but it still feels weird



#ThankYouAshAndPikachu Today is the day...Never thought it'd come after 26 years. A constant in the Pokémon world is going. A new start begins but it still feels weird Today is the day...Never thought it'd come after 26 years. A constant in the Pokémon world is going. A new start begins but it still feels weird#ThankYouAshAndPikachu https://t.co/xSVb7Q4D6U

Aim to be a Pokémon Master can currently be streamed on Netflix. Moreover, it is expected that the episodes can be watched for free on the official Pokémon website, but that might take some time.

