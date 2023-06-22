How to win more matches in Crash Team Rumble

If you've been diving headfirst into the chaotic world of this Crash Team Rumble, you know that emerging victorious requires more than just button-mashing and random antics. It's all about strategy, coordination, and making smart choices to outshine your opponents.

Winning matches in Crash Team Rumble requires more than just luck - it's a combination of skill, strategy, and working together as a team. In this guide, we'll delve into some effective tips and tricks that will give you an edge over your opponents. From balancing roles and powers to smart gameplay decisions, we'll explore the keys to success in this adrenaline-pumping multiplayer experience.

Here are some tips you can follow to take your gameplay to the next level.

Crash Team Rumble guide: Tips to win more matches

Create a balanced composition

Team Composition (Image via Activision)

While spamming your favorite hero might be fun, one-tricking is not really recommended in team-based games. Ensure that your team has a balanced composition of characters with different roles.

Each character brings unique abilities and powers to the game, so having a mix of Scorer, Blocker, and other roles can create a well-rounded team. This is also true with powers, so make sure to bring in a variety of powers that are useful to your team. The diversity in heroes and powers allows for effective teamwork and enables your team to adapt to different situations.

Help your team

Combat (Image via Activision)

While it may seem like an obvious strategy in team-based games, the importance of communication often gets overlooked by many players in the heat of the moment. Rather than getting hyper-focused on individual tasks, it's crucial to maintain constant communication and collaboration with your teammates.

Coordinate your efforts, share valuable information, and provide support whenever and wherever it's needed. Don't let your assigned role restrict you from contributing to other objectives. Work as a cohesive unit to secure crucial objectives, fend off opponents, and make strategic decisions that benefit the entire team.

Always remember that a united team will have the upper hand over individual efforts.

Up your gem pads game

Gem Pads (Image via Activision)

While collecting Wumpa fruits is undoubtedly important in Crash Team Rumble, there's another crucial objective that should not miss: gem pads. These pads play a vital role in boosting your team's scoring potential, making them a key focus during gameplay.

Pay close attention to the gem pads scattered across the map and prioritize controlling them. Actively engage in capturing and defending these pads to prevent the opposing team from accumulating scores and gaining an upper hand. By controlling the gem pads, you can effectively deny your opponents and secure an advantage for your team.

Remember, communication is key. Coordinate with your teammates to develop strategies and execute well-timed moves to secure and maintain control over the gem pads. Working together and effectively utilizing the gem pads will greatly increase your team's chances of victory, so make sure you keep an eye on those gem pads, strategize with your team, and pave your way to success in Crash Team Rumble.

Avoid unnecessary deaths

Crash Bandicoot (Image via Activision)

Survival is key in Crash Team Rumble, and it's crucial to prioritize staying alive as much as possible, avoiding reckless plays that may result in unnecessary eliminations. Each elimination not only hampers your team's progress but also grants the opposing team an advantage.

To increase your chances of survival, play defensively when the situation calls for it. You can regenerate health by leaving combat, allowing a teammate to heal you, or using the Healing Fridge power. Always be aware of your surroundings, and make smart decisions to minimize the risk of being eliminated.

It's better to retreat and regroup than to charge headlong into a dangerous situation. You don’t want to lose all your Wumpa and give your opponent a free portion of your relics.

With these tips in mind, there's no limit to what you can achieve. Winning matches in Crash Team Rumble is all about strategy, skill, and teamwork. By mastering the game mechanics and coordinating with your team, you can dominate the competition and emerge victorious. So grab your controller, rally your squad, and get ready to rumble in Season 1.

