How does PvP multiplayer work in Crash Team Rumble?

Crash Team Rumble has finally had its official release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S. It was one of the most anticipated launches this year in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, and this team-based multiplayer title brings a lot of new and fun gameplay mechanics that players will enjoy.

Players are looking forward to most of these gameplay features. Meanwhile, there are a few in the community who are a bit curious as to how the multiplayer aspect of a Crash Bandicoot title will play out.

It’s evident that Crash Team Rumble provides a fresh take on the Crash Bandicoot universe, and today’s guide will go over some of the things that you should know when it comes to how PvP works here.

Crash Team Rumble PvP multiplayer explained

Here are some of the salient features that you will need to keep in mind when booting up PvP for the first time in Crash Team Rumble’s multiplayer:

1) 4v4 matchmaking

The games in Crash Team Rumble will have 4v4 matchmaking, where you will either team up with friends or with randoms from the queue.

The object that you will need to fulfill is to gather Wumpa Fruit, while taking down the opposing team's members at the same time. Your characters will have a set of skills that you can use with the rest of your teammates in very creative and unique ways.

2) Collecting Wumpa Fruits

As mentioned, the objective will be to collect Wumpa Fruits with your teammates and defend your base. You will be required to collect as many as possible and then cash them in at your team’s designated location. The one with the highest amount collected by the end of the rounds will win.

3) Getting to play as characters from the Crash Bandicoot universe

You will be able to play Crash Team Rumble’s 4v4 matchmaking as one of the iconic characters from the Crash Bandicoot universe. They will each have their own unique set of skills that you will be able to combine for various effects.

While collecting Wumpa Fruits, you can disrupt the other team from scoring in order to get the lead. There is a fair bit of skill ceiling when it comes to this, and you and your teammates will have to make the best use of each of the characters in order to consistently win.

Communication, selecting the right character, and using the correct tactic will help you win more multiplayer games in the title.

Poll : 0 votes