When is Season 1 coming to an end in Crash Team Rumble? All offerings and more

Crash Team Rumble, the exhilarating 4v4 online multiplayer game from Toys For Bob, is a total blast in Season 1. It has taken the gaming world by storm with its energetic gameplay and iconic characters. While the current season had just been introduced with the title’s launch, players are eager to know its duration. So, when exactly is Season 1 of Crash Team Rumble coming to a close?

The current season is scheduled to end on September 11, 2023. This means that players have until this date to complete all their challenges and earn all the rewards that the campaign has to offer. However, as with all things, this date could be subject to change. The duration of the season might be revised, and development may get prolonged, along with many other factors.

Crash Team Rumble Season 1: New heroes, powers, and more

Crash Team Rumble Season 1 Roadmap (Image via Toys For Bob)

Season 1 of Crash Team Rumble has introduced an abundance of exciting new content, providing players with a variety of enjoyable experiences. New heroes, maps, power-ups, and even a free premium battle pass are some of the game’s offerings for the players.

New Heroes

N. Gin and Ripper Roo (Image via Activision)

The mischievous kangaroo-like villain, Ripper Roo, is back for another round of chaos in a new Crash game. Known for his incredible jumping abilities, he's not just about acrobatics. This time, Ripper Roo brings along a powerful bomb that he can use to knock unsuspecting opponents off their feet.

Also coming into the game is Dr. N. Gin, one of the primary antagonists in Crash 4. He makes a triumphant return to the Crash Universe, but this time with a twist —he's a playable character.

Armed with his trusty jetpack, Dr. N. Gin takes to the skies, using its thrusting power to propel himself upwards and navigate the treacherous environments. Dr. N. Gin brings a unique playstyle to the game, allowing players to unleash their scoring potential and soar to new heights.

New Map

Bogged Down Gameplay (Image via Activision)

Another brand-new addition to Crash Team Rumble Season 1 is the Bogged Down map. A lot has yet to be revealed about this map, but teasers show that it immerses players in a mysterious and misty swamp environment, offering a unique and atmospheric setting for thrilling 4v4 battles.

New Powers and Mode

Season 1 Launch (Image via Toys For Bob)

Players can look forward to the introduction of a new power-up called the TNT Sticky Bomb. While specific details about this power-up are still under wraps, its name suggests an explosive and sticky surprise for unsuspecting opponents.

This new power-up is sure to add an extra layer of excitement and strategic gameplay to the already action-packed matches in Crash Team Rumble.

Players have also been buzzing with anticipation over a new game mode called Zap Trap. This intriguing mode has been teased a lot, adding an extra layer of mystery and excitement to the already thrilling gameplay experience.

Details about Zap Trap are currently limited, leaving players eagerly speculating about what this new game mode will entail.

Crash Team Rumble Season 1 brings a wealth of exciting content for players to enjoy. With new heroes, maps, power-ups, and even a free premium battle pass, there is plenty to keep players engaged and entertained.

Whether you're a fan of intense battles, strategic gameplay, or unlocking rewards, Season 1 has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the fun and excitement of Crash Team Rumble's first season.

