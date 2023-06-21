Crash Team Rumble tier list: Which are the best characters in the game?

Crash Team Rumble is an exciting team-oriented contest involving 4v4 matchups, featuring the beloved protagonists and antagonists from the Crash Bandicoot universe. Players' objective is to outperform their opponents by collecting a greater number of Wumpa Fruit, thus securing victory. Every hero possesses distinct talents that can be strategically used with teammates to engage in combat against the opposing team.

Players must also protect their own Wumpa Bank while strategically capturing crucial locations across the map to support their team's success. With all that said, every character in Crash Team Rumble plays a significant role in the team's composition. The game currently has three classes, namely Scorer, Booster, and Blocker.

As of Crash Team Rumble Season 1, there are 10 playable characters, with more to come in the following seasons. Given how the spin-off game launched very recently, a lot of new players may be just starting to give it a go. Having said that, let's take a look at the best characters in the title so far.

Crash Team Rumble character tier list

As mentioned above, Crash Team Rumble has 10 playable characters that are scattered across three different classes. You may choose either Scorer, Booster, and Blocker roles depending on your style of play. While there's nothing wrong in using your favorite character, keep in mind that online competitive games tend to have a meta.

With that in mind, here are some of the best characters to use in Crash Team Rumble Season 1:

1) S+ Tier

Catbat

Catbat (Image via Activision)

Catbat has made its playable in-game debut with Crash Team Rumble. Originally appearing in the secret ending's cutscene in Crash Bandicoot 4, players now have the opportunity to play as the flying mammal hybrid.

Catbat possesses a unique skill set that allows it to have double jumps, granting the ability to reach greater heights. Additionally, it can execute a diving maneuver that inflicts harm upon enemies when they impact with the ground.

One intriguing aspect of Catbat's arsenal is a peculiar burger projectile. Striking an adversary with it inflicts damage and propels them away. Conversely, when the projectile strikes an ally, it serves as a means of restoring their health, making it a versatile maneuver with various applications.

2) S Tier

Dr. Nefarious Tropy (Female)

Dr. Nefarious Tropy Female (Left Side) - (Image via Activision)

N. Tropy, who boasts the title of being the Master of Time, assumes the role of a ranged Blocker in Crash Team Rumble. She dominates the battlefield by unleashing substantial yet unhurried projectiles that possess the ability to forcefully push adversaries away.

Capitalizing on her extensive attack range, N. Tropy diligently pursues and annoys the opposing team from a secure distance. Her true potential is realized when she collaborates with a formidable melee Blocker. In this partnership, she fulfills the crucial role of delivering impactful ranged damage, while her teammate handles the majority of direct assaults.

3) A Tier

Dr. N. Gin

Dr. N. Gin (Image via Activision)

Dr. N. Gin only came out at the launch of Crash Team Rumble Season 1. He, alongside Ripper Roo, is the latest addition to the game and is out to cause chaos on the battlefield. N. Gin brings back his trusty jetpack, allowing him to soar into the air and inflict damage on adversaries, simultaneously causing them to recoil from the impact.

4) B Tier

N. Brio

N. Brio (Middle) - (Image via Activision)

N. Brio, a formidable Blocker, embodies a high-risk, high-reward approach, exerting control over the battlefield by summoning monsters. Utilizing the technique of flask-throwing, the character has the ability to summon up to two slime monsters that fiercely engage and assault enemies. These summoned monsters also serve as advantageous springboards, enabling N. Brio to propel himself to considerable heights.

Furthermore, he possesses a potent potion that, when consumed, triggers a metamorphosis and transforms him into a colossal monster that is capable of obliterating anything in his path. However, the process demands precise timing, as N. Brio becomes susceptible to enemy attacks during this vulnerable state.

5) C Tier

Tawna Bandicoot

Tawna Bandicoot (Left Side) - (Image via Activision)

Tawna Bandicoot belongs to the Scorer class, much like Crash Bandicoot. She differs from him as she offers enhanced mobility, increased fruit-carrying capacity, and superior combat skills.

However, she comes with the drawback of being a more intricate character to handle, coupled with a notably low health bar. Essentially, she presents a greater risk when utilized, but the potential rewards are also greater.

In Crash Team Rumble, she exhibits faster kicking abilities in comparison to her portrayal in Crash Bandicoot 4. Additionally, her grappling hook makes a return, capable of propelling her forward by catching onto the air itself. This tool grants her added maneuverability and can be used at any time.

Moreover, while airborne, she possesses the ability to launch opponents upwards and subsequently bring them crashing down, thereby offering her an array of promising combo opportunities.

6) D Tier

Dr. Neo Cortex

Dr. Neo Cortex (Right Side) - (Image via Activision)

Everyone's favorite super villain, Dr. Neo Cortex, is once again playable in Crash Team Rumble. His moveset from Crash Bandicoot 4 is essentially the same in the spinoff, however, he now has a double jump.

Cortex is designated as a Booster character in the game, presenting the steepest learning curve. As such, effectively utilizing his abilities demands a considerable investment of time and commitment. However, this complexity grants him ample opportunities to manipulate and disrupt his adversaries. Notably, his Animal Shot ability proves highly efficient in thwarting goalkeepers stationed near your bank.

In addition, Cortex maintains his dash maneuver, providing him with sustained mobility. Furthermore, he possesses the advantage of being able to engage enemies from a distance, making him an exceptional contender within this category.

By charging his shot, he can transform opponents into animals. He also wields the capability to summon and drop a piano onto a limited area, further diversifying his repertoire of tactics.

Crash Team Rumble Season 1 commenced on June 20 and will end on September 11. This gives players almost three months to learn and master the Crash Bandicoot spinoff. Within this timeframe, the community is expecting a variety of new metas to come to the surface. However, for the time being, they may try using the list of characters that have been mentioned in this article.

It's also worth mentioning that a Nintendo Switch port for Crash Team Rumble could also be released in the near future.

