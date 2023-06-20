All Crash Team Rumble characters confirmed so far

Crash Team Rumble has just been released, featuring various characters from the iconic Crash Bandicoot Universe. The game's objective is to collect as much Wumpa fruit as possible, similar to most Crash Games. However, Crash Team Rumble takes place in a 4v4 Multiplayer party system, meaning you must pick from a roster of heroes and then compete against others to win.

There are 10 playable characters in Crash Team Rumble, each with different skills and abilities. This article will tell you all you need to know about them.

Who are the characters in Crash Team Rumble?

1) Crash Bandicoot

The iconicCrash Bandicoot is back (Image via Activision)

The legendary Crash Bandicoot obviously returns for this edition of the game to chase after even more Wumpa fruits. Crash plays the role of a Scorer in Crash Team Rumble. The role of a scorer is to collect the Wumpas and deliver them to their teams Bank.

2) Coco

Coco being chased in-game (Image via Activision)

Coco, the younger sister of Crash, is another obvious addition to this game. She possesses a lot of unique abilities and is designated the role of a Booster. Its role is to capture gems throughout the map to increase the scores of their teams as well as activate Relic Stations to give their teams special powers.

3) Dr. Neo Cortex

Dr. Neo Cortex battling the Dingodile (Image via Activision)

The main antagonist of the Crash Universe, Dr. Neo Cortex, returns in Crash Team Rumble to cause even more chaos. He can use his blaster to cause long-distance damage, making him incredibly tough to play against. It also plays the role of a Booster.

4) Dingodile

Dingodile is one of the strongest characters (Image via Activision)

Dingodile also returns to the Crash Universe and brings his powerful spin attacks with him. Dingodile is one of the strongest characters in the game, as he possesses the largest health bar out of any character. Dingodile plays the role of a Blocker. The goal of a Blocker is to play defense and stop the enemy from scoring.

5) Tawna Bandicoot

Tawna also makes her return from Crash 4 though she's even faster this time around. Her grapple hook and mobility make her one of the most fun characters to play with in Crash Team Rumble. She plays the role of a Scorer similar to Crash, although her low health bar can sometimes get her in trouble.

6) Dr. Nefarious Tropy

Dr. Nefarious Tropy is another one of Crash's old villains (Image via Activision)

Also returning in her Crash 4 form is Dr. Nefarious Tropy, another long-term enemy of Crash. Tropy is the master of time and is one of the largest characters in the game potentially making her vulnerable to long-range attacks. She plays the role of a Blocker.

7) Dr. Nitrus Brio

Dr. Nitrus Brio exists in the game in his normal and transformed monstrous versions. He is the former assistant to the evil Dr. Cortex and plays the role of a Blocker in Crash Team Rumble.

8) Catbat

Catbat in Crash Team Rumble (Image via Activision)

Making her first appearance as a playable character in a Crash game is Catbat. Her mobility and ability to heal teammates make her one of the most unique characters in the game. She plays the role of a scorer.

9) Dr. N. Gin

Dr. N. Gin is one of the newest additions to the roster (Image via Activision)

One of the main villains of Crash 4, Dr. N. Gin, returns to the Crash Universe, although this time as a playable character. He uses his jetpack to thrust himself upwards, making him a perfect fit for the role of a Scorer.

10) Ripper Roo

The Kangaroo-esque villain returns in another Crash game to cause even more chaos. Along with his jumping skills, he also possesses a bomb that he can use to knock people off. Ripper Roo plays the role of a Blocker.

Crash Team Rumble is available for download now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes