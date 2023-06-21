Crash Team Rumble: How to unlock all characters

Crash Team Rumble offers thrilling multiplayer gameplay that can engage players for an extensive duration. It has taken the Crash Bandicoot franchise to the next level by introducing a team-based competition, where players engage in exhilarating 4v4 matches. In addition to its multiplayer component, it showcases beloved heroes and iconic villains from the franchise.

Players have the option to choose from a roster of up to eight characters, initially starting with three available options. Unlocking the remaining crew requires fulfilling specific objectives within the game. This article provides insights into the various options present and offers a guide on how to unlock them.

How to unlock Tawna, Catbat, and other characters in Crash Team Rumble

In Crash Team Rumble, every character has distinct objectives and is categorized into three types: Scorers, Blockers, and Boosters. The objective is for two teams to compete in collecting Wumpa Fruits and the one that successfully accumulates a sufficient amount in the Wumpa Bank emerges as the winner.

Winning heavily relies on strategic gameplay, where the selection of characters plays a crucial role. Each possesses its own set of unique skills and abilities that can greatly assist players in achieving victory.

Only Crash, Coco, and Dingodile are available as playable characters at the start of the game. However, the remaining five can be unlocked by earning Badges by completing various objectives, which include scoring Wumpa, capturing gems, and defending goals. To unlock the additional characters, you must achieve specific objectives based on their respective categories:

Scorers:

Tawna: Obtain 6 Scorer Badges by scoring Wumpa.

Obtain 6 Scorer Badges by scoring Wumpa. Catbat: Obtain 15 Scorer Badges by scoring Wumpa.

Crash and his abilities (Image via Activision)

Blockers:

Dr. N Brio: Attain 6 Blocker Badges by knocking away Wumpa.

Attain 6 Blocker Badges by knocking away Wumpa. Dr. N Tropy: Achieve 50 Blocker Badges by knocking away Wumpa.

Dingodile and his abilities (Image via Activision)

Boosters:

Dr. Neo Cortex: Acquire 15 Booster Badges by capturing Gems.

Coco and her abilities (Image via Activision)

The best characters to unlock first in Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble necessitates strategic gameplay, where choosing Blockers/Defenders increases your chances of winning. Characters in this category play the role of preventing the enemy from scoring by knocking them off their Bank (A place to store Wumpa). Dingodile is a member of this category and provides significant advantages in terms of defense. Additionally, the character utilizes a Vacuum to gather Wumpa.

Therefore, it is recommended to focus on unlocking characters from the Blocker category, such as Dr. N. Brio and Dr. N. Tropy. While unlocking the former only requires completing a few matches and obtaining six Badges, unlocking the latter is the most challenging. Unlike other characters that require six or 15 Badges, Dr. N. Tropy demands 50, which is quite a challenging task.

