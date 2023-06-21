Crash Team Rumble comes with a unique twist to the legendary Crash Bandicoot franchise. Featuring a 4v4 team-based party system, it incorporates various aspects of the old entries into a completely new setting. Players can choose from a list of iconic Crash heroes and villains to maximise their chances of winning. With each one having different roles, team compositions are also very important in this game.

The characters are divided into Scorers, Boosters, and Blockers, and having at least one of each in a team is essential. This article will guide you through the best characters in Crash Team Rumble, the role they play, and their abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best characters in Crash Team Rumble to try out

1) Coco

Coco has increased mobility due to her role as a Booster, which makes her very useful in certain situations. Her Stomp move is also very effective, even more so than Crash's version of the same.

Apart from her nimbleness and speed, what makes her one of the best characters in the game is her wall. She can use it to block off certain areas of the map so her enemies cannot cross them without being zapped. This makes her almost impossible to chase after.

2) Crash Bandicoot

Crash and other characters in-game (Image via Activision)

Right behind Coco comes Crash, her elder brother. It's always fun playing Crash Bandicoot, no matter what game it is, and this doesn't change in Crash Team Rumble. His slide ability allows him to maneuver from one place to another very quickly, while also being useful in combat.

His Belly Flop or Stomp can also be put to good use, if used effectively. Crash plays the role of a Scorer, which is ideal for him due to his abilities and his everlasting love for Wumpas.

3) Dr. Nitrus Brio

Although the thought of playing the role of a scientist in a game like Crash Team Rumble may not be too exciting, Dr. Nitrus Brio is definitely one of the strongest characters in the game. His original form is not too bad as it allows him to be mobile and double-jump around the map to boost his teammates, but it is his Hulkesque form that truly brings out the best.

All Dr. Nitrus Brio needs to do is drink a potion that allows him to turn into a Hulk-like monster for the next few seconds. He can then stomp around the map and destroy anyone who comes in his way. His abilities make him well-suited to playing the role of a Blocker, making him one of the best characters in the game.

4) Dingodile

Dingodile is one of the strongest characters in the game (Image via Activision)

Dingodile is definitely one of the strongest characters in the game, merely due to his sheer size. He has the highest health bar in the game and is incredibly good at playing the role of a Blocker.

His abilities include the vacuum gun that he can use to damage people and take Wumpa Fruit away from them. He is best suited to roaming around the map and pestering his enemies by using his weapon. Having at least one Dingodile on your team is absolutely essential.

5) Tawna

Even though she is designated the role of a Scorer, Tawna is a jack-of-all-trades and plays almost every role well. Her agility and quickness make her a great fit for the Scorer role as she is the fastest character in Crash Team Rumble without a doubt.

Tawna is also one of the best fighters in the game, despite having a low health bar. Her Uppercut ability is really powerful and can be used to take down almost any opponent. She also has the ability to carry a lot more Wumpa Fruit than other Scorers.

