5 reasons to play God of War in 2024

Santa Monica Studio did a marvelous job with 2018's God of War. Arriving eight years after the end of the original trilogy, this entry had some high expectations to live up to. The studio's redesign of Kratos quickly became a fan favorite, and once the people got their hands on the actual game, it was clear that the franchise had returned to life.

Some still haven't touched this gem of a game, and if you're skeptical about it, here are five reasons to play God of War in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons to play God of War in 2024

1) Fantastic Story

God of War (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

God of War tells a fantastic tale with Kratos as a remarkable protagonist. His journeys across various realms rooted in Norse mythology are nothing short of a spectacle. Kratos and his son head on an adventure to fulfill the Spartan's dead wife's wishes. She had asked Kratos to spread her ashes from the highest point in all nine realms. The story is filled with action, with tons of different twists and turns to always keep the players engaged.

Kratos and Atreus' struggles throughout the journey pay off massively at the end, which makes everything else seem insignificant. Also worth mentioning is Kratos' struggles with Godhood and how it isn't as good as it sounds. This is masterfully portrayed by the Norse God Baldur, who also appears as a boss during your adventures. The story alone makes this game worth the price of admission.

2) Kratos as a protagonist

Kratos is one of the best protagonists out there (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Kratos has always excelled as a protagonist in the God of War franchise. He is likable and an absolute badass, completely fitting his Stoic self. Moreover, the story does an excellent job of exploring Kratos' struggles with Godhood and his past mistakes. When the game starts, he is still haunted by his past as the Ghost of Sparta. However, as the story progresses, he removes the rags on his hands, which hide his scars from the chains of the Blades of Chaos.

His development throughout the story is marvelous, even more so in the newly released God of War Ragnarök Valhalla. However, nothing tops Kratos slowly learning to be a better father to Atreus. The Spartan wants his son, Atreus, to be the God he never was. Seeing Kratos live for something other than revenge against the Gods is nice. Regardless of the story's direction during the next installment, Kratos will always be the best God of War protagonist.

3) Amazing Combat

God of War has some of the best combat within the franchise (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before 2018, God of War was always praised for its excellent combat. Remarkably, Santa Monica Studio managed to enhance the combat, and a shift to third-person melee fighting works marvelously. You will play most of the game with the Leviathan axe in your hand. There is something poetic about seeing Kratos rip through his enemies with an Axe in hand.

As you progress through the story, Kratos digs up the Blades of Chaos to save Atreus' life. While Kratos's profound love for his son is evident, the fan-favorite blades steal the show and just fit in his hands. Moreover, the game allows you to unlock new moves by upgrading your equipment. This ensures that the combat never gets repetitive and is fun throughout.

To top all of this off, you are accompanied by Atreus, equipped with a bow and arrow. Kratos' son is a constant annoyance to his enemies. His gear is also upgradeable, and doing so makes Atreus much stronger throughout the game.

4) The Realm of Midgard is beautiful

Midgard is a sight to behold (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

God of War's semi-open world is a joy to explore. The Realm of Midgard is mesmerizing; from its massive mountains, creepy caves, and enormous seas to the giant snake in the middle of the world, everything works perfectly and is a treat to the eyes. The game also encourages you to explore every nook and cranny, as tons of bosses are hidden in the world's corners. Apart from this, you can also find upgrade materials for equipment, health, and the rage meter.

Moreover, six realms are available in the game for you to explore. All the other realms are not as open and full of materials as Midgard, but they are worth exploring. Later in the game, you can head to the realm of Muspelheim. This area is full of combat challenges and will reward you with many rare materials if you can beat all of them.

5) Boss fights

God of War has some of the best boss fights in video games (Image via YouTube/Playtendo)

God of War has always been famous for its boss fights. 2018 does not disappoint in this category, as the game is full of tough opponents to beat. The first fight against Baldur kicks off the rest of the game and is an absolute spectacle. Then you have Thor's sons Magni and Modi, who engage Kratos and Atreus in an incredible two-on-two boss battle. Going back to his Spartan self, Kratos also faces off against Hraezlyr, who is, of course, a giant dragon.

There are tons of challenging optional bosses as well. Moreover, nine optional boss fights against the Valkyries offer perhaps the greatest challenge out of all the foes in this title. Finally, the last battle against Baldur is the perfect way to cap off the story. Kratos' struggle to not kill another God is clear, and he takes this fight leaps and bounds over most others.

