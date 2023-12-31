How to easily farm Divine Triumph in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Divine Triumph is one of the most important resources you will find as you progress through God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC. While most of what you unlock and earn in Valhalla is more or less temporary, Divine Triumph is one of the few resources you get to keep with yourself to use in future runs.

As you progress through the different realms, i.e., levels within Valhalla, you will gain the ability to upgrade Kratos' base stats using resources called the Mastery Seals. However, after the halfway threshold, you will need the Mastery Seals as well as the Divine Triumph to unlock the higher-tier upgrades for Kratos' base stats.

While Divine Triumph is obtained naturally via progression of the Valhalla DLC, there are a few ways to optimize the process of gathering these very rare resources. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain Divine Triumph in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

What is Divine Triumph in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Divine Triumph is a very rare resource in God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC. Used primarily to upgrade the higher-tier nodes of Kratos' base stats, it is one of the most necessary resources you will need to get access to as early as possible. Unfortunately, Divine Triumph is only available in the upper levels of Valhalla.

To get access to the upper levels, you must complete your first full run of Valhalla, which includes clearing the lower levels, defeating at least 7 Valhalla's Chosen, and successfully finishing the run by defeating Tyr at the end of it.

How to easily obtain Divine Triumph in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Although Divine Triumph is one of the rarest resources in Valhalla DLC, there are ways to obtain many of these resources quite early. However, doing so will require you to be quite good at the game's combat since you will need to undertake multiple combat challenges in the upper levels of Valhalla and come out victorious at the end of it.

The best way I found that guarantees four or more Divine Triumphs at the end of each run is to complete a partial run of the upper levels. This run includes completing at least four rifts in the upper levels, then completing the Desert of Lost Souls and Forum challenges, and then defeating Tyr to get an additional Divine Triumph.

The central arena within the upper levels of Valhalla has two Nornir chests with Divine Triumphs within them. However, at first, you will only have access to one of these chests (unlocked by 1000 Fleeting Echoes). The second chest is available after you unlock the Flawless Ares and Zeus Armor sets.