How to defeat Tyr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Tyr is easily the toughest boss/ enemy encounter you will face on your way through God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC's main storyline. Although Tyr appears multiple throughout Valhalla, each of his appearances comes with its own unique spin to his boss fights, with him being capable of conjuring weapons and abilities from different realms.

On your first attempt, the boss fight against Tyr might feel quite overwhelming, especially on higher difficulties. Much like most final bosses in the base game, Tyr has a massive health bar, as well as the ability to regenerate. What makes the encounter with Tyr even more challenging is his boss fight being locked behind multiple trials.

Fortunately, defeating Tyr can be fairly easy if you know his weaknesses and use all of Kratos' weapons as well as combat abilities in perfect synergy. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Tyr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

Tips and tricks to easily defeat Tyr in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

You reach Tyr at the very end of your run after completing the upper levels of Valhalla DLC. Once you do manage to defeat Tyr, your current run will be reset, sending you back to the shores of Valhalla to start a fresh journey. Defeating Tyr is essentially the final hurdle in every run through Valhalla DLC, one that you will have to face multiple times.

As you make your way through the expansion's main story, Tyr gets progressively more powerful, with the boss conjuring a variety of weapons and combat abilities from different realms. Fortunately, most of Tyr's standard moveset remains identical across all his appearances. Here are a few tips and tricks that should help you against Tyr:

Tyr almost always starts the boss fight with a blockable attack, followed by a charged melee or an Area of Effect (AoE) projectile. This stands true for all his appearances regardless of the weapon he wields.

He usually tries to stay close to Kratos and only moves out of melee range once his health drops to 70% or less. This is when he either summons a few mob enemies to divert your attention or spawns multiple projectiles with an AoE follow up.

Lastly, Tyr can perform a combo of multiple unblockable attacks, with the finisher being a charged heavy attack with an AoE blast. He usually performs this towards the tail end of the boss fight with 30% or less of his health remaining.

To deal with Tyr, it's best to play defensively and focus more on parrying attacks. I highly recommend using Guardian or Stonewall Shield, especially for the first few encounters with Tyr.

The best way I found to deal with Tyr is to stay close and parry as many attacks as I could while dealing damage primarily via either the Runic Attacks or Permafrost/Immolation.

While the Draupnir Spear is a very capable weapon, I found sticking with the Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe to be the best choice for this boss fight, with occasional use of Draupnir, especially if you have its Runic abilities unlocked.

In his final form, Tyr shrouds the boss fight arena in darkness. To counter this, you need to quickly find specific spots on the arena that can be located via a beam of light emanating through them.

Lastly, do not forget to use your Relics, which you unlock upon first stepping into the upper levels of the Valhalla DLC.

Additionally, if you're facing issues with the boss fight against Tyr, you can use the Valhalla DLC exclusive Legacy Spartan Rage to somewhat cheese the encounter. Legacy essentially slices through Tyr's health bar while also staggering him out of his deadlier combos. Do note that Legacy does not heal lost health, it just temporarily buffs Kratos' defenses.

If you're still unable to get past Tyr, you can always choose to drop the game's difficulty at the cost of gaining fewer resources on each run.