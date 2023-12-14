Which is the right God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC difficulty for you?

God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC comes packed with new difficulty presets you can choose before starting a fresh run. Much like the base game, the multiple difficulty presets in Valhalla give players complete control over how they want to experience the game's combat, progression, as well as story.

Valhalla DLC is a unique take on God of War Ragnarok's moment-to-moment gameplay. The DLC takes heavy inspiration from the rogue-like genre, which also plays a major role in the expansion's central storyline. While Valhalla is separate from the base game, its story serves as an epilogue to God of War Ragnarok's main campaign.

In keeping with the theme of Valhalla being a separate gameplay experience, the difficulty modes it features come with bespoke titles, ones that better suit the DLC's narrative. Here's everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC's difficulty options and which one you should choose for your first playthrough.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC difficulty modes

Upon starting God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC via the game's main menu, you will be given the option to choose your preferred difficulty preset. It should be mentioned that the game doesn't lock to your chosen starting difficulty preset. You are free to change the DLC's difficulty anytime during gameplay.

In fact, the game highly encourages swapping difficulty once you get comfortable with the DLC's progression and combat systems. Here are all the difficulty presets available for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC:

Show Me Will: The most basic and easiest difficulty, best suited for players who simply want to enjoy the DLC's story, and very minimal combat challenge. There are no bonuses associated with this difficulty.

Show Me Courage: This is the default difficulty, with a moderate amount of challenge, perfect for players coming fresh off the heels of the base game. You get a 10% rewards bonus on this preset.

Show Me Resolve: This difficulty is quite similar to Show Me Resolve, but with a bit more aggressive enemies and tougher boss encounters. This is a good option for players experienced with God of War Ragnarok's combat flow and don't mind a bit of challenge. You get a 20% rewards bonus on this preset.

Show Me Prowess: This difficulty is equivalent to the "Give Me God of War" preset, with an uncompromised combat challenge. Enemies hit significantly harder in this preset while being much more aggressive and agile than in the previous difficulties. This option is best for players who enjoy and are experienced with the highest difficulty of the base game. You get a 30% rewards bonus on this preset.

Show Me Mastery: This is the new highest difficulty that's been added to the Valhalla DLC. Show Me Mastery puts every skill players have learned in God of War Ragnarok's base game to test. If you want a high-risk, high-reward experience, this is the best difficulty preset for you. You get a 40% rewards bonus on this preset.

The multiple difficulties in Valhalla also greatly extend the expansion's replayability since higher difficulties come with better loot and rewards. While the game encourages moving to higher difficulties, doing so isn't necessary to complete Valhalla DLC's main story or get all its trophies.