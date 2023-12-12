How to start God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is the first major DLC for Kratos’ latest adventure by Santa Monica Studio. Thankfully, the DLC is free and offers players a wealth of enjoyable but challenging encounters while controlling the mighty God. However, depending on how far you are in the game, you may want to hold off before diving into this rogue-lite mode.

If you don’t care about spoilers and seeing all the skills that the game’s weapons have to offer, by all means, just dive right in. If that’s how you wish to approach things, we have you covered on how you can start the DLC in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Starting the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

One thing that might confuse players is that once they’ve installed the latest update for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, they won’t be able to play the game immediately. That’s because you need to download the DLC separately.

Since there isn’t a download link to it in the game proper, you will see an icon on your home screen when hovering over this game. Move the cursor over to it and click on the “Valhalla” button to start the download.

Now that this new content is available, you will also want to wait until the DLC has been completely downloaded before starting God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. From there, simply choose “Valhalla” on the main menu and pay attention to the notification that pops up. This section of the game will feature spoilers for the main story, so it’s recommended you beat the game first.

Loading into the "Valhalla" portion of the game will kick off the DLC, and after a brief row to land, you will start the new game mode. Here, a variety of trials await Kratos that will test his mettle like nothing before.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla will also give players access to all three weapons, one of which is a huge spoiler for specific in-game content. In addition to this, you also start with completed Skill Trees. That said, you must stick with the base version of all weapons, and no enhancements will be offered for them.

As a rogue-lite mode, each run through Valhalla is going to be different and challenging for Kratos. Thankfully, you can play whichever difficulty you want. The greater the difficulty, the greater your rewards in this mode. As this is disconnected from your main story playthrough, nothing you do here will carry over.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla serves as an Epilogue for the game, so it’s important to have completed the final battle and seen the ending before diving in. It will also help to have mastery of all forms of combat since many of these trials will test how skilled you are with Kratos’ various fighting styles.

This free DLC contains its own set of trophies and plenty of challenges for God of War players of all skill levels. If you are looking for something fresh, join Kratos and Mimir on the shores of Valhalla.