God of War Ragnarok update 05.01 patch notes: Adds new game mode, bug fixes, and more

God of War Ragnarok's latest update is now live, alongside the much-awaited Valhalla DLC. The new update, version 05.01, comes packed with a host of additional bug fixes, as well as stability-related improvements, alongside the highlight feature — access to the newly released free roguelike-inspired DLC, Valhalla.

Announced during The Game Awards 2023, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla caught fans by surprise, especially considering the DLC's planned release date. Although the new game mode is separate from the base game, it still features a story heavily rooted in Kratos' journey through the Norse realms.

Here are the official patch notes for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, as well as the 05.01 update (December 12, 2023).

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (05.01) official patch notes

The latest update, as well as the Valhalla DLC, comes with a roughly 5GB file size on the PlayStation 5. To gain access to the expansion, players will need to navigate to God of War Ragnarok's DLC section, manually add Valhalla, and queue it for download. It should be mentioned that you must have the base game installed on your console to play the DLC.

Here are the official patch notes for God of War Ragnarok's latest update 05.01:

Bug fixes

Equipment

Fixed an issue that caused the banner of the Draupnir Spear to no longer look upgraded when used in transmog.

Fixed an issue that caused the Flawless Berserker waist armor to not have a glowing effect.

Localization

[Arabic Only] Fixed an alignment issue that caused an icon to overlap with the controller diagram.

Known Issue

If a user installs God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla before installing God of War Ragnarök and then tries to launch the DLC before the base game has finished downloading, they will get an infinite loading screen.

WORKAROUND: Finish downloading God of War Ragnarök before attempting to access the DLC.

Additionally, Santa Monica Studios has also detailed all the key details on how to access the newly added Valhalla DLC on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Accessing God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Head to the PlayStation Store and download God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla. The DLC will not be automatically downloaded as a patch to the base game, you will need to download it separately from the store.

In order to play God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, you will also need to have God of War Ragnarök fully installed. If you are re-downloading GoWR and downloading GoWR:Valhalla at the same time, please wait until the base game has completely finished before trying to access the DLC.

Once the base game and DLC have been installed and updated, you will be able to access God of War Ragnarok Valhalla via the game's main menu.