5 best early-game tips & tricks for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is live, and players can now get first-hand experience of the action-packed Roguelite gameplay. Valhalla is a free-to-play DLC released by Santa Monica Studios. It introduces a game mode that transports Kratos to the heavenly realm of combat.

Valhalla can be accessed from the main menu of God of War Ragnarok and requires players to choose a difficulty option when starting. For seasoned veterans already in tune with the game's combat systems, the best option would be 'Show Me Courage' or the more daring 'Show Me Prowess.' Higher difficulty means higher rewards, so don't be afraid to alter this option as you improve.

Santa Monica Studios has hit it out of the park with God of War Ragnarok, and this DLC is a way of thanking fans for their continued support. While the DLC is not what fans were expecting with regard to the main plot of Ragnarok, there are interesting story beats to pick up while going through the Roguelite gauntlet.

With that being said, this article offers some beginner advice you could use when starting out in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 beginner tips and tricks you could use when starting out in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

1) Select the right Spartan Rage before a run

Kratos' Rage knows no bounds in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Spartan Rage is one of the core mechanics of combat in God of War Ragnarok. Naturally, its importance in the Valhalla DLC should not be understated. You can choose between the three Spartan Rage variants available from the base game. Your choice matters a lot here as it determines the playstyle of the next run.

For players who are new to Roguelite game modes, Valour is the perfect Spartan Rage to start with. The heal can really help in between difficult rooms and encounters. Valour allows players to go further into their initial attempts at the game without the need to rely on other forms of healing.

As you progress in stats and skill, consider switching to the other variants. Fury is an excellent, reliable DPS move, while Wrath is a high-skill, high-reward Spartan Rage that heavily punishes foes.

2) Select the right shield for your run

The various shields you can start your run with in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Like the Spartan Rage, Shields can be unique to every run. You have the option to choose which type of Shield and playstyle you want for a particular run.

Shields are a great way to block damage while also launching counterattacks, and their importance is even more significant in the brutal Roguelite gameplay of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Blocking and avoiding damage will be your primary focus in Valhalla, with death sending you back to the start. Some beginner-friendly Shields to equip are the Guardian and Onslaught Shields.

The Guardian Shield is great for those who like to be a little more passive in battles, while the Onslaught takes you charging into the fore. In Valhalla, taking the initiative always helps, and the Onslaught shield can be a great answer to some early challenges in the DLC.

3) Invest in permanent stat upgrades

Kratos gets stronger the more you play through God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

As you venture through the various encounters in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, you will find various forms of loot scattered across the world. This can come in the form of loot that is lost when you die or loot that you can use to permanently increase your stat points back at the starting area.

To permanently increase your stats in the DLC, you will have to find specific items called Mastery Seals. To get them, you can upgrade your overall HP and Rage meter, add more Resurrection Stones, and more. The Resurrection Stones are especially strong as they can prolong your run and even help alleviate the pressure of difficult encounters.

4) Weapon Paths, increase stats during the run, and purchase bonuses

The Tablets of Endeavor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

There may be a lot of freedom in starting a run in Valhalla, but you are limited to a specific Weapon Path when a corresponding Weapons Glyph chest comes your way. Once chosen, every subsequent Glyph chest will relate to the Weapon Glyph currently equipped and will ultimately determine the run.

While this may sound daunting at first, keep in mind that experimentation is encouraged as it often leads to surprising results. You can also increase your stats during a run if you find the attribute chest that allows you to do so. The more rooms you complete, the stronger you get, so giving up should never be an option.

Players also have access to a shop of sorts in the form of the Tablets of Endeavor. You can purchase specific bonuses that you can utilize in a run. These can be bought with the Fleeting Echoes that are commonly found in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

5) Don't get discouraged

Roguelite is a genre filled with challenging games. When paired with God of War Ragnarok's brutal combat mechanics, this DLC can be a mountain to climb. However, Santa Monica has done an excellent job of making new players feel less overwhelmed by allowing a ton of freedom in their playstyles.

Dying and being sent back to the starting area can be disheartening, but each failed attempt gives you valuable insight. The encounters might have a different feeling to them each time, and with enough practice, even the toughest fights become a cakewalk.

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is a great way to spend time during the holidays, so don’t forget to check it out if you can.