All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophies and how to get them

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla features its own set of trophies, which is another platinum for those who want to hunt it down. As a free DLC, it adds many new challenges and visually appealing cosmetic armor pieces for Kratos. While it isn't easy to earn all these trophies, with patience and hard work across the nine realms, you can get them. Being a single-player game, getting trophies doesn't require online gameplay or specific difficulty levels to be completed.

It is an exciting roguelike mode, and thankfully, you don’t have to beat the game to take part in it. It is also not mandatory. If you want to platinum God of War Ragnarok Valhalla’s DLC, here’s what you need to know.

What trophies are available in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

It will take some work to unlock the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla trophies. While many of them can be completed simply by playing the game, at least one of these trophies will require incredible skill with Kratos - Easy Come, Easy Go. You’ll need 15,000 Fleeting Echoes for this trophy in one run of the new mode.

Some can be gained with time, such as equipping a piece of cosmetic armor in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC. It’s unclear how long it will take, although the duration could vary for different players, as this mode is randomized.

Trophies in GOW Ragnarok Valhalla

God of Hope: Master Valhalla and master thyself

Dark Odyssey: Participate in the sacrifice

Blood, Sweat, and Tyr: Battle Tyr

Scry Me a River: Reclaim Kratos' Oath Stone

Wayfarer: Visit all nine realms in Valhalla

No Kratos, No Scry: Reclaim Pandora's Statue

Fight at the Forum: Participate in a fight at the Forum Arena

Easy Come, Easy Go: Acquire more than 15,000 Fleeting Echoes on a single attempt

Understood the Assignment: Complete nine Mastery Quests

Style Points: Equip a Cosmetic Armor

You Again?: Find all three boats Captain Keys

Being a Roguelite mode, every time you play it, it will differ slightly from the last run. However, as the trophies indicate in God of War Ragnarok's new DLC, you will need to go through all nine realms to earn a platinum trophy.

It also features some connections to Kratos’ previous adventures, with references to Pandora’s Statue (No Kratos, No Scry). The DLC begins with a mysterious invitation, and it remains unknown what will take place during God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is now live on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is available as a free download for anyone seeking a new challenge. The DLC was revealed during The Game Awards 2023.