God of War Ragnarok platinum trophy guide

God of War Ragnarok is the latest installment in this mythical hack-and-slash action-adventure franchise. The story follows Kratos and Atreus as they venture out to prevent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event. Along the way, they will face many dangers, including the gods.

The game has been praised for its simple yet challenging combat with interesting role-playing mechanics like armor equipment, stat points, weapon upgrades, etc. However, the story is masterfully told with complex characters voiced by a highly talented cast.

How to get the Platinum Trophy in God of War Ragnarok

The game has won the hearts of millions and might be many people’s favorite game. A true lover of the game would want to get the platinum trophy for God of War Ragnarok. The platinum trophy signifies dedication to the game, as it is awarded to those who have earned all other trophies in-game.

Trophies are of four categories: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. To get the trophy, players will need to complete the task that the trophy asks them to do. These tasks can be difficult, but they are straightforward and uncomplicated in God of War Ragnarok. The following is a list of all the trophies with the tasks they need to complete to get them.

Bronze

The Florist - Collect one flower from each of the nine realms

The Librarian - Collect all of the books

The Curator - Collect all of the artifacts

How it Started - Equip an enchantment

Spit Shine - Upgrade one piece of armor

Knock off the Rust - Purchase a skill

A Grizzly Situation - Battle the bear

Blood Debt - Battle the God of Thunder

Backyard Brawl - Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie

Root of the Problem - Battle Nidhogg

The Cauldron - Defeat Gryla's Cauldron

Off the Leash - Battle Garm

Comeuppance - Battle Heimdall

Better Together - Battle Hrist and Mist

Rebel Leader - Return the Hammer of the Rebellion

New Friends - Fetch Lunda's orb

Silver

Like Oil and Water - Complete all of Brok and Sindri's favors.

Unfinished Business - Assist all of the wayward spirits

Dangerous Skies - Free the three World Dragons

Curator - Collect all of the Artifacts

Iounn's Orchard - Fully upgrade your health by collecting all Iounn Apples

Quick Tempered - Fully upgrade your rage by collecting all Horns of Blood Mead

The Truth - Read all of the Jotnar Shrines

Treasure Hunter - Use Treasure Maps to find all dig spots

Allfather Blinded - Kill all 51 Odin's Ravens

All Will Fall - Kill 1000 enemies

Gold

Last Wish - Spread the ashes and complete the Journey

Fire and Brimstone - Complete all of the Muspelheim Trials

Darkness and Fog - Survive the challenges of Niflheim

Chooser of the Slain - Defeat the nine Valkyries

Getting all the trophies in God of War Ragnarok is pretty straightforward. Many of the trophies are received while completing the main story, which can be done with any difficulty with accessibility options turned on. While the rest of the trophies are tied to collectibles and Favors. Getting all of this done will give them 100 percent completion of the game and award them with a Platinum trophy.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for those that want to partake in the grand adventure of Kratos and Atreus.

