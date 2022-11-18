God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Fallen Stars armor set

God of War Ragnarok follows the iconic father-son duo of Kratos and Atreus as they traverse the nine realms of Norse mythology.

Three years after the events of the first game, Kratos and Atreus are tasked with preventing Ragnarok, a cataclysmic war. There is no better way to prepare for this adventure than to equip powerful armor.

The use of armor increases a player's chances of surviving in battle. It gives them access to a range of tools and skills that will help them in combat.

Kratos' Fallen Stars armor set boasts great stats and skills in God of War Ragnarok. To obtain the armor set, one must find a hidden wishing well and throw an item in it.

You must head to the Wishing Well in Vanaheim to obtain the Fallen Stars armor set in God of War Ragnarok

To get the Fallen Stars Armor set in God of War Ragnarok, you must first get your hands on Crystalline Fragments and Crystalline Shards. These items can be found in orange plants scattered around the Vanaheim Valley crater.

Crystalline can be extracted by hitting these plants with the Leviathan Axe. This item is useless on its own and requires a purification process to be used in crafting. This purification can be done in a hidden location known as the Wishing Well in Vanaheim.

Before heading to this location, you must complete a side quest or Favor known as the Scent of Survival. This unlocks the plains region towards the north of Vanaheim.

The Wishing Well can be accessed from two sides: either the sinkholes or the jungles. If you decide to approach via the sinkholes, you will need to defeat a Drake boss. Meanwhile, if you choose to go through the jungles, you will need to complete a side quest or Favor called Return to the River.

Entering the Wishing Well unlocks several crafting recipes, including that of the Fallen Stars armor set. When you walk up to the center of the Wishing Well and interact with it, all the Crystalline shards in your inventory will turn into Purified Crystalline.

The Purified Crystalline can be taken to the Huldra Brothers to have them craft the Fallen Star armor set.

Stats of the Fallen Stars armor set

The Fallen Star armor set (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Fallen Stars armor set in God of War Ragnarok comes with decent defensive stats. It also boasts high Strength, which helps players deal more damage and is an excellent source of consistent DPS.

The armor set also provides players with two skills. The first is Reckless Refresh, which lowers the cooldown of a runic attack or relic if players get hit while using one. The second is Arcanist's Defence, which reduces the damage Kratos takes when using a runic attack or relic.

Overall, the Fallen Stars armor set is great to have in God of War Ragnarok because of its high Strength stat. Readers who want to check out other powerful armor sets in the game can also read this article.

Poll : 0 votes