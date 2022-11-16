Best God of War Ragnarok defensive build

While it has only been six days since the launch of God of War Ragnarok, the game has wasted no time in rising to the top of every single ranking list on the internet. With many perfect scores and reviews under its belt along with a Game of the Year nomination, God of War Ragnarok and its many features are in high demand.

The latest iteration in the God of War series pits Kratos and Atreus against the mighty Aesir gods, aside from other forces that want to see the pair eliminated. Each step forward is more dangerous than the last, which means that having the right armor is of utmost importance.

While having an armor set that has the best attack power and strength is fun to use, players should also consider their defense stats, as that controls how hard they get hit and how much health they lose.

The best defensive armor build in God of War Ragnarok is a title that has to go to the Steinbjorn Armor set. Widely regarded as one of the best overall armor sets in God of War Ragnarok to the point where it seems broken, this set gives players a defense stat that isn’t even fully covered by the game’s UI bar.

The best feature of the Steinbjorn armor can be used by equipping the Steinbjorn Plackart chest piece, which basically says that after Kratos takes a large amount of damage, the perk will kick in and create a five-second window in which he will restore a small amount of health with each hit to an enemy.

While this might seem like a small amount of health regeneration, players will be surprised to see how fast Kratos’ health regenerates. Additionally, the reason many players think the armor might be broken is that the health regen perk can activate even when the amount of damage taken is not that great, recovering a large amount of health in an insanely short period of time.

While realistically, the chest piece is the only part of the Steinbjorn armor that makes it the best defensive armor piece in God of War Ragnarok, using the bracers and belt isn’t going to hurt players at all. Equipping the entire set gives Kratos a set bonus that pushes enemies away and stuns them whenever he takes damage.

Another hefty bonus that comes as a result of equipping the bracers and belts of the armor set is a health bonus for resurrection stones, the Valour rage type, and every gear piece that provides extra health, increasing the healing capabilities from 15% to 30%.

Something that players should keep in mind is that the healing provided by the Steinbjorn chest piece can also be used with any runic attack in the game. So, attacks like Wrath of the Frost Ancient, which do continuous damage to enemies, can be the player’s ticket to recovering a ton of health in one go.

How to get the Steinbjorn armor in God of War Ragnarok

The Steinbjorn armor is acquired during the later stages of the story and is quite effective in carrying the player through the final stages of the game as well as the post-campaign section. In order to obtain this armor set, you will first have to play through the story until you get the Draupnir spear, which is unlocked in the main quest named “Forging Destiny.”

Once you’ve obtained the spear, head over to Midgard and travel to the southern edge of the Lake of Nine. You must look for a small object named the “Mystical Heirloom.”

This item is used to wake up four trolls that can be found in the form of statues in Alfheim, Vanaheim, and Midgard. Defeating each of these trolls will drop items called Sumber Stones. Take these stones to a shop and exchange them for all three parts of the Steinbjorn armor set.

