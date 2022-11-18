God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Honour the Fallen Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic attack

The Draupnir Spear is a deadly weapon in God of War Ragnarok. Despite looking like an ordinary spear, it has a trick up its sleeve. First, the spear can multiply, and second, Kratos can detonate it. Furthermore, the weapon copies at will.

Like Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, the Draupnir Spear has its own set of runic attacks, both light and heavy. The runes corresponding to these attacks can be picked up from Legendary Chests spread across all nine realms in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok: Location of Honour the Fallen Draupnir Spear heavy runic attack

To find this runic attack, players will have to first make their way to an area known as The Plains. Once there, here's what they will have to do:

There should be a Mystic Gateway to the Western Side of The Plains.

While facing this gateway, players need to look to the right. There should be a rock with a weak point. It can be broken using the Draupnir Spear.

Players will have to impale this weak point with the spear and move ahead without detonating it.

From the rock, players will have to keep moving right till they come to an area where they can drop down.

Once they've dropped down, they will have to continue moving leftwards till they see two more weak points.

Players must hit both these weak points with the Draupnir Spear and then detonate them at the same time.

This should open up a new area with the chest inside.

This chest is locked behind a somewhat interesting puzzle. The lack of any enemies guarding it makes this a simple endeavor.

What does Honour the Fallen heavy runic attack for the Draupnir Spear do?

Whenever players activate this attack, Kratos leaps into the air and strikes the Draupnir Spear into the ground, initiating a heavy gust of wind that staggers enemies. Being a heavy attack, it comes with a heavy cooldown as well. After they've activated it for the first time, players will have to wait for another 97 seconds before using it again.

At the end of the day, they might be able to activate this heavy runic attack once or twice in battle. But then again, there are other runic attacks associated with the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos that can be employed in battle.

However, to get the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok, players will have to fight their way to the quest known as Forging Destiny. During this questline, they must solve a few puzzles and then talk to the Lady of the Lake to get their hands on this spear.

There are a total of 28 runic attacks that players can collect in God of War Ragnarok. While it makes things easier in battle, picking up all the runic attacks also counts towards the Platinum Trophy in the game.

