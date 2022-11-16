God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Fog of Fimbulwinter, Leviathan Axe’s heavy runic attack

God of War Ragnarok has a wide range of runic abilities and attacks that Kratos can use on the battlefield. Out of these, runic attacks are some of the most powerful skills in God of War Ragnarok scattered across all nine realms.

The Fog of Fimbulwinter is one such powerful runic attack that can be equipped on the Leviathan Axe. This particular runic ability deals a large amount of frost damage and comes off as an ideal runic attack with the Axe, since the Leviathan skill tree offers plenty of either frost damage enhancing or frost damage dealing abilities.

This article will walk you through where to find the Fog of Fimbulwinter, and how to reach that location.

Where to find the Fog of Fimbulwinter in God of War Ragnarok and more

Head to the red horseshoe mark, and read further to collect the Fog of Fimbulwinter (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Fog of Fimbulwinter runic attack can be found in a chest in God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim realm. Players will have to either take the train to The Forge or use the nearby Mystic Gateway to reach the Myrkyr Tunnels to obtain the Fog of Fimbulwinter.

Players need to look for an opening near the railway tracks that lead up to the aforementioned tunnels. Read below to find out what to do next once you're inside the Myrkyr Tunnels.

How to get the Fog of Fimbulwinter in God of War Ragnarok

The chamber in Myrkyr Tunnels, where visible light seeps through (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once inside the tunnels, continue to move across the big chamber where natural light falls from above the underground surface. Move across the chamber up to the gate that's blocked. The chest containing the Fog of Fimbulwinter is on the other side of this blocked gate.

Here’s what players need to do to access the other side of the gate:

Ignite the barrel on the right to destroy the red vines (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Head along the path located on the right hand side of the gate until you reach the other side. It should be noted that the other path is blocked with red vines that prevent access to the chest.

This is where players will need to ignite a barrel located on the right hand side using the Blades of Chaos. Make sure to step out of the blast radius, as standing in this cramped path can result in burn damage. Once the red vines are cleared, players can finally go ahead and open the chest to get their hands on the Fog of Fimbulwinter.

What’s special about the Fog of Fimbulwinter technique?

The Fog of Fimbulwinter is a heavy runic attack that can be slotted into the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok that deals a massive amount of frost damage by releasing a huge ice wave at foes. It is an excellent runic attack to clear a large number of enemies coming towards Kratos with one lethal swing of the Leviathan Axe.

Once equipped, it is advisable for players to keep upgrading the runic attack level of the Fog of Fimbulwinter to drastically increase the area of effect, duration, and overall damage of the ice wave.

