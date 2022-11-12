All quests in God of War Ragnarok (Paths and Favors) and where to find the Favors

God of War Ragnarok tells the grand tale of Kratos and Atreus on their journey to prevent Ragnarok, as the duo learn to trust and rely upon each other. The narrative is beautifully woven by the central questline, The Path, across the Nine Realms.
When God of War was released back in 2018, it was groundbreaking as it completely changed the PlayStation's flagship hack-and-slash franchise to a more action-adventure experience-featuring narrative with character depth never seen in the series before. As such, the pressure on Ragnarok was high to not only live up to the expectations, but to deliver a follow-up worthy of its predecessor.
With Ragnarok getting an amazing 9.5/10 from Sportskeeda Gaming's own Jason Parker, suffice to say that it has not only lived up to those expectations, but overcame them as well. While the game does include a short recap of previous events, it is recommended to jump into Ragnarok's Path with Kratos and Atreus after playing through the previous title. Speaking of The Path, all of the main quests and side quests in God of War Ragnarok are provided below.
All main quests in God of War Ragnarok (The Path)
The main questline in God of War Ragnarok is titled 'The Path' and follows Kratos and his son Atreus on their journey to prevent the Nordic apocalypse started by the death of Baldur.
From Surviving Fimbulwinter to Beyond Ragnarok, there are a total of 12 main quests in The Path. Before checking out the list below, a potential spoiler warning is warranted, as they might hint at major story beats.
With that being said, check out The Path to the God of War Ragnarok below:
- Surviving Fimbulwinter
- The Quest for Tyr
- Groa’s Secret
- The Reckoning
- The World of Fate
- Forging Destiny
- Reunion
- Creatures Of Prophecy
- Hunting For Solace
- The Summoning
- The Realms At War
- Beyond Ragnarok
The Path starts off at Midgard and takes the father-son duo across the Nine Realms. This main questline is marked with a yellow icon on the in-game compass.
All side quests in God of War Ragnarok (Favor)
Favors are optional side quests that Kratos and Atreus will come across during their journey. These Favors vary widely, ranging from obtaining collectibles like all of Odin's Ravens to defeating all of the Berserker Souls across the Nine Realms.
While most are limited to their respective realms, some span across multiple realms. Although they're optional, Favors help flesh out the world, the core narrative, and the characters in God of War Ragnarok. As such, it is recommended for players to take the time and complete the Favors, which will give them a more cohesive experience and make the journey that much more meaningful.
Favor
- The Last Remnants of Asgard
Svartfheim Favor
- In Service of Asgard
- The Weight of Chains
- Spirit of Rebellion
- A Viking Funeral
Alfheim Favor
- Secret of The Sands
- The Elven Sanctum
Vanaheim Favor
- Garden For The Dead
- The Mysterious Orb
- Freya’s Missing Peace
- Scent of Survival
- Nocturnal Predator
- Quaking Hollow
- The Burning Skies
- For Vanaheim
Midgard Favor
- Sigrun’s Curse
Niflheim Favor
- The Broken Prison
Players can activate any of the accepted Favors from the menu, which will then be marked with a blue icon on the compass. However, this is not applicable to collective Favors, as players will have to actively find them, based on hints given by characters and artifacts.
God of War Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Game of the Year, has finally been released on the last-gen PlayStation 4 and the current-gen PlayStation 5 consoles. Players can jump right in and experience the conclusive chapter of Kratos' Norse saga today.