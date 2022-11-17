God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Cyclone of Chaos Blades of Chaos light runic attack

God of War Ragnarok features a plethora of upgrades for Kratos’s weapons — the Leviathan Axe, Draupnir Spear, and Blades of Chaos. These weapon upgrades come in the form of light and heavy runic attacks that can be equipped in a limited fashion.

This guide covers the light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos called the Cyclone of Chaos.

The Cyclone of Chaos can be found in a legendary chest at Raider Stronghold in God of War Ragnarok

The Cyclone of Chaos can be found hidden in a Legendary Chest at the Raider Stronghold in Midgard. To get to the location, you can follow the instructions below:

Head onward to the Raider Stronghold at Midgard with your wolves.

An opening at the side of the Temple of Tyr will reveal the Raider Stronghold. Enter it.

The place is swarming with raiders, so get ready for a fight.

Once the fight concludes, head to a small room to the right of the fireplace.

Pass through the opening to find a Legendary Chest.

Open the Legendary Chest to obtain the light runic attack, the Cyclone of Chaos.

What does the Cyclone of Chaos light runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Cyclone of Chaos is excellent for crowd control and has the following effects:

The Cyclone of Chaos is capable of stunning foes, giving Kratos an opening to deal additional damage.

It has a 140-second cooldown, so players must use it wisely.

The Cyclone of Chaos maxes out at level 3.

Players can exploit the light runic attack to hit multiple foes without aiming.

What are runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok, and what do they do?

Runic attacks are special skills for each of Kratos’ weapons in God of War Ragnarok. Up to two runic attacks can be equipped on a weapon, with each slot reserved for a light and a heavy rune. Each runic attack can be leveled up to increase its effectiveness.

Depending on whether they are light or heavy, runic attacks have different effects. Some can increase Kratos’ physical damage, while others increase his elemental damage output. They are also versatile and can be used for various melee, line, and area-of-effect attacks.

Since runic attacks are so powerful, the game balances things out by limiting their usage with a cooldown.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the much-acclaimed soft reboot of the long-running PlayStation franchise, God of War (2018).

The game focuses on a much older Kratos who has fled to ancient Scandinavia and is trying to live a quiet life with his son, Atreus. However, Kratos and Atreus must brave through Fimbulwinter while trying to prevent Ragnarok from taking place and defying their fates.

The title was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles. It was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, to much critical acclaim.

