God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Ivaldi’s Anvil Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic attack

Runic attacks can often be a game-changer during battles in God of War Ragnarok. For the uninitiated, runic attacks are special attacks that Kratos can unlock by collecting certain runes that are spread across the nine realms in the game.

There are a total of 28 runes in God of War Ragnarok for the three weapons that Kratos carries into battle. These runes are further divided into Light and Heavy Runic attacks. Each of their attacks has its own identifier and either deals a lot of damage or staggers the enemy.

Where to find the Ivaldi's Anvil Heavy Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

Since these runes are so special in the game, they aren't easy to come by. Some runes are guarded by enemies, while others are hidden behind elaborate puzzles. However, there are a few runes that are hidden in plain sight, so you can easily miss spotting them if you don't know what you're supposed to be looking for.

The Ivaldi's Anvil is a Heavy Runic attack in God of War Ragnarok. This attack is somewhat easy to find, provided you know where to look. The attack can be found in the area known as The Derelict Outpost. Here's what you'll need to do:

Once at The Derelict Outpost, you will have to continue making your way through the area until you come to a crane.

This crane can be rotated while holding down a chain.

There should also be a ledge in the area. You will have to climb onto this ledge using the crane as a pivot.

You will have to rotate the crane until it's in the correct position. You can rotate the crane by striking the three plates at the top after throwing your Leviathan Axe.

Once this is done, you will then have to swing on it and make your way to the ledge on which the chest is located.

You can then unlock the chest and claim the Ivaldi's Anvil Heavy Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.

Interestingly enough, there's also a lore marker beside the chest in this area, so you can interact with that as well once you've claimed the Ivaldi's Anvil Heavy Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe in the game.

What does the Ivaldi's Anvil Heavy Runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Ivaldi's Anvil Heavy Runic attack unleashes an area of effect attack that freezes and damages every enemy caught within its radius. It deals double damage and applies two stacks of the frost debuff to an enemy. Given how powerful this attack is, it comes with a 140-second cooldown as well.

The benefit of using this attack is the fact that it does not consume any mana at all. However, its long cooldown keeps it balanced in the game.

There are a lot of runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok, and you should pick one that compliments your playstyle. Either way, these runic attacks are a must-have when it comes to battling powerful enemies like Berserkers.

