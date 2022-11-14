God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Skadi’s Edge Leviathan Axe Light Runic attack

Runic attacks are special attacks that players can wield in God of War Ragnarok. While there aren't many, they can come in handy when dealing with aggressive crowds in the game. Not only that, but they can also inflict additional damage on bosses and mini-bosses, which are littered throughout the nine realms.

Players can find Skadi's Edge Light Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok inside a legendary chest in the area known as The Strond. While most Runic attacks are safely hidden behind puzzles or are guarded by enemies, Skadi's Edge isn't that well guarded at all. It's probably one of the most accessible Runic attacks players can find in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Skadi's Edge Leviathan Axe Light Runic attack location

As mentioned before, players can find Skadi's Edge Light Runic attack in an area known as The Strond. While it's not that heavily guarded, players might have some difficulty finding the legendary chest holding this Runic attack if they don't know what they're looking for.

To find this light runic attack, players will have to:

First, travel to this area known as The Strond.

Once at The Strond, players must find a cave with a tree beside it.

They will then travel through the cave and reach the other end.

Once they reach the cliff on the other side of the cave, they will have to jump down on the platform to the left.

On the left side of the platform, there should be a pile of debris blocking a cave.

Players will have to destroy this pile of debris to reveal the cave behind it.

The legendary chest containing the Skadi's Edge Light Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe can be found inside this chest.

This is the easiest one to come across out of all the 28 Runic attacks players can find in the game. There are no elaborate puzzles, nor are there any enemies guarding the chest.

What's special about the Skadi's Edge Light Runic attack in God of War Ragnarok?

First of all, these runic attacks aren't dependent on mana at all. While that would make these attacks readily available in battle, that isn't the case. The issue with these attacks is that they come with a considerable cooldown.

Keeping that in mind, under any circumstances, players can only use these attacks once, or at least twice in battle, unless it's an elaborately long battle, just like the ones against the Berserker Souls in God of War Ragnarok. Skadi's Edge Light Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe comes with a 61-second cooldown.

With this attack equipped, players will be able to target more enemies at a given point in time. These targets receive frost damage with every hit. That said, the Runic attacks that players want to use in battle depend highly upon the game's playstyle they wish to follow.

With an interesting selection of Runic attacks available, players can mix and match these attacks to make up some exciting combinations in God of War Ragnarok!

