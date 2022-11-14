God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Hel’s Touch Leviathan Axe light runic attack

God of War Ragnarok primarily features three interesting weapons that Kratos carries into battle. Although he cannot wield the mighty Mjolnir while facing different enemies in-game, the Leviathan Axe deals plenty of damage to keep enemies at bay.

Although the Leviathan Axe is quite powerful, its damage can be increased further with the help of runic attacks. Runic attacks can be collected in the game and used on the appropriate weapon. Once collected and slotted onto the Leviathan Axe, it adds powerful elemental damage to Kratos' attacks, making him far more deadly on the battlefield.

God of War Ragnarok Hel's Touch Leviathan Axe light runic attack location

Runic attacks are generally found in legendary chests spread across the map in God of War Ragnarok. Since these chests look very much like regular chests, it becomes important for players to open each and every chest that they come across in the game.

That said, the Hel's Touch light runic attack for the Leviathan Axe can be found in The Burrows. Located in Alfheim, this location contains various other points of interest and features plenty of other collectibles as well. While most legendary chests have bosses guarding them, the one located in The Burrows is locked behind an elaborate jumping puzzle.

Players will have to navigate their way through the underground structure until they come to a room that has a bluish aura in the back.

Once they've reached it, there should be a platform at the back of the room that they can climb.

Players will have to climb onto this platform in God of War Ragnarok, and then look down at the floor.

To their left, there should be another platform on which they can bounce their Leviathan Axe off of.

After throwing their axe at this platform, it should bounce off and hit another spot to clear the debris there. This should reveal a spot that Kratos can swing from, provided he uses his Blades of Chaos.

To reach this spot, Kratos will have to climb up the wall and then interact with it.

Doing so will allow him to use his blades and swing across the room onto a new platform that has the chest on top.

Players can then interact with this chest to obtain the Hel's Touch light runic attack for the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.

What does the Hel's Touch light runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

(Jump to 0:53 on this video to see the Hel's Touch light runic attack)

This particular runic attack is capable of knocking back an enemy and stunning them. While it does not have any specific elemental association, it has a considerable cooldown. While it's rather handy on the battlefield, considering that it comes with a cooldown, players will have to use it wisely in the game. Once they've used it in battle, players will have to wait for 49 seconds before it can be used again.

While this cooldown can be slightly frustrating, the fact that the attack doesn't require mana makes it highly useful. While the Hel's Touch light runic attack might not be too damaging, it plays an important role in crowd control in God of War Ragnarok.

