God of War Ragnarok: How to defeat Hardrefill The Callous (Svartalfheim) Berserker Soul

Berserker Souls are mini-bosses that players will come across in God of War Ragnarok. There are 12 such fights in total, spread across the different realms in the game. Kratos needs to find them and defeat them to get his hands on some interesting loot.

That said, Hardrefill the Callous is one such Berserker Soul that players will come across in God of War Ragnarok. Compared to some of the other mini-bosses in the game, this character is comparatively easier in a fight. That said, here's a quick guide on how to fight and defeat this undead enemy.

Where to find and defeat Hardrefill the Callous in God of War Ragnarok

Hardrefill the Callous can be found in Svartalfheim in the Nidavellir region. To start this fight, players will have to interact with the Berserker Gravestone. Overall, this fight is very simple, but by no means an easy battle.

Just like every other Berserker Soul fight in God of War Ragnarok, players will have to be patient with the enemy. Hardrefill the Callous can be really unforgiving if players go charging at him wildly without any prior planning. While armor and weapons are an important aspect of this fight, a major chunk of things in God of War Ragnarok boil down to proper timing.

Just like Fraekni the Zealous, Hardrefill the Callous does not dish out any status effects either. And unlike him, the latter carries a broadsword that can be somewhat of a menace during the entire fight. He has three different attacks as well. These are as follows:

His first attack is an area-of-effect move. Hardrefill the Callous jumps up in the air and strikes an area, and Kratos takes damage if he's standing within the radius of where the attack lands. This area is demarcated by a green cloud of smoke that forms below Kratos' feet. This attack is usually executed after the Berserker Soul utters the words, "Fall before me!"

His second attack is when he jumps in the air and spins before coming in for a slash attack. This is usually executed after he says, "Tremble, false god!"

His final attack is two-fold. While executing this, he jumps into melee-striking range, and then slashes with his sword twice.

He doesn't have any other attacks than the ones mentioned above, but he often mixes them up quite well, making the fight slightly unpredictable. However, if players pay attention to his moves, they will be able to recognize which move he's about to execute.

That said, all of his attacks can be dodged. So, a simple side step or rolling out of the way will help Kratos evade damage over the course of this fight.

If Hardrefill executes his first attack and Kratos dodges but remains within the impact circle, he'll still take some damage. His final move is the one that can be parried easily. Players are advised not to parry the other two attacks, because it won't work.

The dodging during this fight is highly dependent on the timing. Players can rely on the Blades of Chaos and their Spartan Rage to help make this fight easier in God of War Ragnarok.

Poll : 0 votes